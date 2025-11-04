A reality TV star has given birth to her first child, months after her bitter split with her ex-boyfriend.

Chelsea Farrell, who rose to fame on Channel 4 dating show Love Triangle UK, which has since been cancelled, has announced the birth of her daughter.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to share the first photos of newborn Aliyah Jaq Farrell. She first shared that her baby girl had been born on Friday (October 31), but did not reveal her exact due date.

Sharing photos of Aliyah in her cot, but with her face obscured, the proud new mum wrote: “ She’s here. My tiny miracle. My reason. My heart in human form. Now I know what true love feels like.I will spend the rest of my life making sure you never doubt how deeply you are loved. You and me, forever, my beautiful girl.”

On Sunday (November 2), she then shared that she had brought her daughter home from the hospital, and yesterday (Monday November 3), she revealed that the tot’s middle name has been inspired by her granda Jackie, who she said would have been “super proud” if he was still here.

Chelsea first announced her pregnancy earlier this year with now ex-boyfriend, James Barham, aged 31, who she met on Love Triangle. The pair took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting their first child together back in April, just a month after the show aired and around six to eight months after it was filmed.

Love Triangle star Chelsea Farrell has welcomed a baby daughter called Aliyah Jaq Farrell. Photo by Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell. | Instagram/@Chelsea.Farrell

The former couple formed a relationship in Autumn last year when they show was recorded. Their romance caused controversy as they were both matched with other people but instead showed interest in each other.

They remained together after the cameras stopped rolling and, four weeks after confirming they were still an item, as the series came to an end, the pair then announced their pregnancy.

But, then in July Chelsea has announced that she’ll be raising the baby girl alone and alleged James “walked away” from her and the unborn child. She later blamed him for the issues she has faced throughout her pregnancy. James has never publicly responded to Chelsea’s claims and he has set his Instagram profile to private.

The new mum removed all traces of her ex from her social media at the time she revealed their relationship breakdown and has not mentioned him publicly in relation to Aliyah’s birth.

Chelsea has been sent many well-wishes from her friends, family and Instagram fans. Her mum Carrie wrote: “So proud of you , she is so perfect. She will be cherished by us all. She is blessed to have you as her mammy , you now have your forever best friend.”

Her Love Triangle co-star and also podcast co-host Lois Grace said: “So worth the wait. The most beautiful little princess.”

One fan wrote: “Chelsea, I’m so glad to see baby and mama is well. You deserve this so so much. You’ve been through some tough times and I hope this little girl reminds you of the beauty of life. You have shown such strength the last few months and I want to commend that because I know it’s not easy. You’re a beautiful soul Chelsea and I know that little girl is going to grow up to be incredibly special like her mama. Wish you nothing but good health, happiness and love.”