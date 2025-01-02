Reality TV star says her son's body is 'absolutely shattered' and he's lost his hand after being hit by train
Helen Dowsley's son Drew was reported to have been hit by a train during a mental health episode back in October. He was discovered by emergency services next to the track around seven hours after the accident.
Dowsley is a make-up artist who has worked on a number of noteable Australian reality shows such as The Bachelor, Farmer Wants A Wife and The Masked Singer.
Now, she has detailed the injuries her 30-year-old son has suffered - although her miraculously survived the incident - including the loss of his left hand.
Dowsley spoke to Daily Mail Australia and said that her son’s body had been left "absolutely shattered" by the accident. She told the publication: "They have to put a steel plate on his wrist to hold his thumb onto his wrist. There's no other skeleton in his hand. There's no hand. Just a large piece of skin." She added that his left hand was "degloved" and doctors were unable to save it.
At the time of Drew’s accident, it was reported he had been suffering a psychotic episode for a number of days before the train incident, but was unable to access any help.
Dowsley has now slammed the hospital that allegedly turned her son away, adding that she was shocked to hear that he was told other patients "needed their help more". She added that she believed he was "clearly in a state of psychosis" when seeking help, saying his treatment was "absolutely horrific" and she "still can't" believe it.
She added, however, that she was pleased Drew had been able to spend Christmas at home - though she was worried about the healthcare costs he would incur in the future as a result of his injuries.
Dowsley, who is a mum of two, has also worked with some global superstars including singer Ed Sheeran. She has received support from her celebrity friends since Drew’s accident.
- If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.
