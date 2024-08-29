Too Hot to Handle star Laura Gehrke with her husband Joshua Stewart, who is a prisoner, on the day of their jail wedding. Photo by TikTok/lorraandjosh. | TikTok/lorraandjosh

A reality TV star has married a prisoner, just months after meeting him online.

Laura Gehrke, who rose to fame after appearing on Too Hot to Handle, met Joshua Stewart on a website which connects people with prisoners. Just months later, the pair tied the knot in jail.

Real estate agent Gehrke rose to fame after appearing on the German version of the Netflix dating show. Now, the 27-year-old has married her 21-year-old prisoner beau.

The pair met over the festive season last year when the reality star went online to occupy herself when she was unable to travel home to be with her family for Christmas.

She was scrolling through TikTok when she came across a video which explained about writing to an inmate. She decided she would wish a prisoner ‘Merry Christmas’ and, after looking through profiles, she chose to send the message to Stewart, who is in prison in the United States.

She said she was drawn to his profile because he mentioned his love of poetry, which is something she also shares. The pair were soon chatting on the phone daily, sometimes for as much as 11 hours, and Gehrke then travelled to the United States to visit her love interest in jail.

Six weeks after the couple first met Stewart, who is serving time for controlled substance homicide, proposed during one of their phone calls. They married in June.

Speaking about their relationship, Gehrke said: “We really clicked. He was just open about everything from the beginning. He was telling me so many stories about his life. I thought he was really emotionally intelligent."

She said that she didn't initially ask him why he was in jail because she “didn't want to judge him just based on that” but, then, when she was told, “it didn't change my opinion of him.”

The pair met 12 times, with the 13th time they met in person being their prison wedding ceremony.

Gehrke went on: "It was a prison marriage - one of the other inmates was his best man. We were all in white and had our own colour theme. It felt super right. Our families are super supportive. Obviously my mum had questions but she was very supportive."

The newly-married now have a TikTok account together, @lorraandjosh, where they describe themselves as a “modern day Romeo and Juliet” and have more than 69,000 followers. The pair receive messages of support but also messages of scepticism. Some have questioned the legitimacy of their union.

But, Gehrke is resolute in her message. She said: "People just look into things with a made-up mind - they can't believe we married out of love. They just think I'm using him or he's using me. They can't believe it's real love. We have a lot of support but we also have a lot of haters."

Stewart is set to be released from jail under house arrest in December 2025. Gehrke is hoping to move to the US to be with him then, but until then they are hoping to be approved for conjugal visits.