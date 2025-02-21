Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veteran actor has died in hospital of ‘severe’ burn injuries, days after his house caught fire as he slept.

Ugandan actor Mawuli Semevo died in hospital yesterday (Thursday February 20), almost two weeks after he was admitted for burn injuries following a fire accident at his home. He was 63 years old.

It was reported by a local non-profit organisation for burn survivors, Beyond Burns International, that Semevo had been involved in a fire incident and was in a critical condition, on Saturday February 8.

Judith Addison, of the organisation, said at the time: “Beyond Burns International received an SOS that something unfortunate had happened. We found that veteran actor Mawuli Semevo had been severely burned in a fire accident. I visited him, and his life is hanging in the balance.”

She was speaking in a video posted to the organisation’s social media page. She added that Semevo was sleeping in his home when it caught fire. It’s not clear exactly how the fire started.

Ugandan actor Mawuli Semevo has died almost two weeks after he suffered 'severe' burns to almost half of his body following a fire accident at his home. He was 63 years old. Photo by X. | X

Addison went on: “He has suffered burns on 44% of his body. He has respiratory injuries and cannot breathe properly. This is very serious. From his head to his legs, everywhere is burned and he has lost all his hair.”

The actor was known for performances in film and theatre. He was best known for his roles in films A Stab in the Dark, Harvest at 17, Escape of Love and The Good Old Days: The Love of AA.

Many tributes have been paid to him from fans online. One person on X said: “Rest well legend”. Another said: “Mawuli Semevo was one of the naturally gifted actors Ghana was blessed with. Hard to see him lose his life to fire.”