The funeral details for RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente have been announced as the All Stars season 10 premiere honours her.

The family have announced that their will be a public visitation for fans to be able to visit the star, whose real name was Bianca Castro, and then her funeral will be livestreamed.

It came as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars paid tribute to the late drag performer, who was 44 years old, in its season 10 premiere, which debuted on Paramount+ on Friday (May 9).

In the final moments of the first episode, an in memoriam title card for the Drag Race Philippines judge was shown, with a photo of the drag artist alongside a message that read: "Forever Fabulous, Jiggy Caliente, 1980-2025."

The evening before at the show's New York City premiere, reigning All Stars queen Angeria Van Michaels also honoured Caliente, who previously competed on All-Stars season 6 after placing eighth on season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Let’s take a minute to celebrate our own Jiggly Caliente, who recently passed away," Van Michaels said, before a moment of silence was held in Caliente's honour. "A proud Filipina who immigrated to this great city 20 years ago. She stormed the stage as a contestant, was called back as an All Star, but she was most proud of being asked to sit at the judges’ table."

The star’s family announced details regarding funeral arrangements on the same day, and said there will also be opportunities for fans to pay their respects to her.

Drag queen Jiggly Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro, has been treated in hospital due to a "severe infection" which has led to her having most of her leg amputated. Photo by Instagram/@jigglycalienteofficial. | Instagram/@jigglycalienteofficial

Public visitation for fans will be held on Friday (May 16) from 8.30am to 9.30am ET at Frank E. Campbell: The Funeral Chapel in New York City. The funeral service will then be live-streamed later that morning, at 11am local time.

The family has asked that donations in Caliente's memory are made via a GoFundMe page set up in her memory, which has so far raised more than $64,000. For those who wish to send flowers, the family requests white or soft pink arrangements. Deliveries may be made to the chapel beginning on Thursday (May 15).

Bianca died on Sunday April 27, just days after she was treated in hospital due to a “severe infection” which led to her having her leg “amputated”.

A statement from her family on Instagram at the time of her death said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4.42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved and eternally remembered.”

Her official cause of death remains unknown.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 airs on Paramount+ every Friday, Two episodes are available now.