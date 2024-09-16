Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of Screamin’ Scott Simon was announced by his daughter Nina on Instagram.

Nina Simon said: “My dad was a rock star. Literally. A member of Sha Na Na for over 50 years. He loved early morning diners and late nights onstage. But he loved his girls most of all.

“Screamin’ Scott Simon (1948-2024). Beloved husband, father and grandfather (Boppa). Singer of songs, flipper of banana-blueberry pancakes. Funster and joy-bringer. Reader and thinker. Pink yoga pants wearer, banjo picker, kayfabe intellectual, boogie woogie piano king. Mensch.

“Boppa often said the secretto life is tour management. I feel so grateful I got to be with him as he prepared for his final tour. It was too soon, but as always, he was right on time for the big show. I love you forever.”

The New York Times reported that Scott Simon passed away from sinus cancer whilst he was in hospice care. Scott Simon and his band Sha Na Na not only starred as Johnny Casino and the Gamblers at Rydell High’s school dance in the hit 1978 Grease movie (starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John), but Scott co-wrote ‘Sandy' for the soundtrack, while Louis St. Louis wrote the music.

In the movie Grease, Sha Na Na sang six songs, including ‘Tears on My Pillow.’ and received a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack.

According to People, “Known for his energetic stage presence — and even sometimes playing the piano with his feet — Simon joined Sha Na Na in 1970 just before graduating from Columbia University. He’d seen an advertisement in a campus newspaper that the group was seeking a new keyboardist, and he replaced Joe Witkin, who’d played with Sha Na Na when they performed at Woodstock the year before.”

Scott Simon’s survivors include his wife Deborah, the couple married in 2000, his daughters Nina and Morgan, his stepson Nick, three sisters and two granddaughters.