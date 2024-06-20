Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Ian McKellen will not appear in the remaining performances of Player Kings in the West End on Thursday following his fall from the stage on Monday.

For the final London dates of Player Kings, Sir Ian McKellen’s understudy will take on the role of Falstaff while the veteran actor recuperates from his recent accident, undergoing physiotherapy.

In a statement sent via his publicist Clair Dobbs, he said: “After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home.

“Meanwhile, my part in Player Kings is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke’s amazing production and cast. The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me.”

The screen and stage actor, 85, was taken to hospital on June 17 to receive treatment after he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage. The remainder of the night’s show was cancelled following the fall.

Sir Ian McKellen will not appear in the remaining performances of Player Kings in the West End on Thursday, as he is undergoing physiotherapy following his fall from the stage on Monday.

Sir Ian was expected to make a return for Wednesday’s performance before it was announced on Tuesday that the show would not return until Thursday evening. A post to the Player Kings X account on Thursday said that Semark would take his place for the remainder of the London dates.

It said: “David Semark will be playing the role of Sir John Falstaff for the final three scheduled performances of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London while Ian McKellen recuperates following his fall on Monday 17 June. We look forward to Ian returning to the production, which begins a national tour in Bristol on Wednesday 3 July, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

The final London performances are taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sir Ian’s understudy, Semark, trained at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art (Rada) and has credits in TV shows including EastEnders, Doctors, Law & Order UK and The Bill.

After his fall, The Lord Of The Rings star and Olivier Award-winner Sir Ian thanked everyone who had left messages of support. He also thanked the NHS, especially the specialists and nurses who diagnosed and treated his injuries.

On X he wrote: “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.

“To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

The play will end its run at the Noel Coward Theatre on Saturday and move to the Bristol Hippodrome in July before being staged in Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle.

Sir Ian's career has spanned over six decades, with notable roles in the X-Men films and the fantasy trilogy based on JRR Tolkien's books. He has also played Shakespearean characters on stage, including Richard II, Macbeth, Coriolanus, and King Lear.