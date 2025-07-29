Iconic singer Jock McDonald, of the punk band The B*****k Brothers, has died in a tragic swimming accident at the age of 69.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jock drowned in Bundoran, Ireland, on Saturday (26 July 2025), the band's drummer Pat Pattyn has confirmed on social media.

He wrote: "It is with great sadness in my heart, I have to bring you this terrible news... sadly, our singer Jock Mcdonald has died last night in Ireland, apparently a freak swimming accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His children asked me to tell you all via this way... his family and all the B*****k Brothers are in shock... we are going to try and give this a place, but that won't be easy... Please don't try to call us today, give us some time, please... Rest in peace,my friend... I will miss you..."

The sudden and untimely death came as a shock to the star’s fans and friends, many of whom left messages of condolence on the post. A man called Eamon Carr said:“Deeply shocked and saddened to hear this awful news. Just a few days ago I was recalling hilarious tales of Jock McDonald in action. I was half-expecting to hear from him. A true legend. Condolences to all his friends & family. #JOCK R.I.P.”

A second person called the news “absolutely tragic”. A third said: “RIP - A true punk legend.”

Jock McDonald of The B*****k Brothers has died at age 69 in a swimming accident. He is pictured in 1984. | Getty Images

Jock had been working on new music including a new single and album at the time of his death. He established the band in 1979 and they went on to release nine studio albums, four live records and 28 singles during their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to their original hits like Horror Movies, The Bunker, The Legend of the Snake and The Slow Removal of the Left Ear of Vincent van Gogh, they've also covered tracks by artists such as Led Zeppelin, Steppenwolf, David Bowie, Vangelis and more.