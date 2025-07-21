A veteran ITV newsreader has died in the early hours of his 74th birthday after developing breathing problems following a brief illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Green died last Monday, (July 14), it has been announced.

His wife Joanna shared of her husband’s death in a statement posted to Facebook via Piccadilly Radio's page, a Northern Station where Trevor worked during his career. In it, she said she’d lost her “soul mate”, whom she had been with more more than four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Trevor slipped away peacefully this morning in the early hours of what is today his 74th Birthday. He developed breathing probs last evening. I've lost my soul mate and feel rather at sea. But thankfully he's now out of pain and we've been blessed with lots of time in recent weeks and months to reminisce and shape his wishes'.

“Taking quiet me-time out today to reflect on our 44 years together. Will miss him like mad. Let u know plans in due course.”

Chris Moore, who worked with Trevor at Piccadilly Radio, also wrote a tribute to his late friend, where he also wrote fondly of Joanna. He said: “Trevor and Jo fought his illness together in a way which I can only describe as humbling. I would not be able to come anywhere close.”

Granada Reports newsreader Trevor Green has died at the of of 74. Photo by X/TVArk. | X/TVArk

Speaking of Trevor, he said: “He was one of the nicest, kindest, sharpest, wittiest, coolest and most professional people I ever had the honour to work, and that's saying something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His marriage to Jo was something special too. She is a wonderful person who gave him everything for their whole life together. A David Vear signing, he was part of a golden generation in a golden era of radio. Those who knew him will have their own stories and memories. Suffice to say, we've lost another gem . . . God speed my friend.”

Trevor, who was born in 1951, was best known for his long running role as host of regional TV news flagship Granada Reports. He held the title for 19 years,