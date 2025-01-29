Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessica Alba has never spoken publicly about the reported ‘kidnapping’ which is said to have taken place in 1996.

Hollywood star Jessica Alba has recently been dealing with the break up of her marriage to Cash Warren. On January 16, 2025, she shared a statement on her Instagram which read: “I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years- both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Jesssica Alba first met Cash Warren when filming Fantastic Four in 2004. Jessica Alba played the role of Sue Storm whilst Cash Warren worked as a director's assistant. The couple married in May 2008 and share three children, daughters Honor and Haven plus son Hayes.

When Jessica Alba attended the pre-Golden Globes party, she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. The pair were last photographed together at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game.

Three days ago, Jessica Alba posted a series of photographs and captioned the photographs: “Slow mornings.”She recently shared photographs of herself and daughter Honor enjoying themselves in New York.

Jesscia Alba is both a businesswoman and an actress and in 2011, founded the baby product brand Honest. When it comes to her acting, she is best known for her movie roles in Fantastic Four, Valentine’s Day, Sin City and Trigger Warning.

However, back in 1996, she appeared on the TV show Flipper and was only 15 years old at the time. According to the website Far Out, it is at this time that Jessica Alba was dramatically kidnapped.

Far Out reported that “While shooting her first show, Flipper, in 1996, a 15-year-old Alba began to receive strange phone calls. Initially, she dismissed them as a harmless prank, but things took an unexpected turn. The actor was kidnapped from the set and missing for 14 hours.

“Upon being found bound and gagged in a car boot, she could not provide any information, so the case was dismissed. Alba has refused to discuss the terrifying incident publicly, and the culprit has remained anonymous.”