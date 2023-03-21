The likes of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field all feature in 80 for Brady

NFL icon Tom Brady is the focus of a new American Football comedy film titled 80 for Brady. The film follows the journey of four New England Patriots fans and best friends as they travel to watch NFL icon Tom Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl.

During the game Brady cemented his status as one of the sports all-time greats and he produced a phenomenal individual performance to help his side record a 34-28 over Atlanta Falcons. The game is remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport and one of the best performances in Brady’s illustrious career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

80 for Brady is a film which has garnered a great deal of interest from NFL fans around the world and it even features a new song from music icons Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry.

But what is the cast for 80 for Brady and when is it released in the UK. Here is everything you need to know.

80 for Brady UK release date

80 for Brady was released in the USA on Friday 3 February 2023 in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl LVII. The American Football comedy will officially be released in the UK on Friday 24 March.

How to watch 80 for Brady

80 for Brady arrives in cinemas on 24 March and fans can purchase tickets to see 80 for Brady through Cineworld. A standard ticket for the film is priced at around £5.99 and you can also purchase a family ticket for four people at a price of £23.96.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has an age rating of PG13 for brief strong language but there is no violence included in the movie. The film is available to purchase on Amazon Prime for US customers at a rented price of $19.99 and a purchase price of $24.99 it is yet to be revealed whether it will be made available for UK customers.

What is the cast for 80 for Brady?

80 for Brady features a star-studded cast which includes Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and the American Football icon himself Tom Brady.

Fonda is an actress and former fashion model who is best known for her roles in Klute (1967) and Coming Home (1978) and she won Academy Awards for both films. Tomlin is known for her breakout performance in the variety show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in from 1969 to 1973. She has also recently appeared in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie which debuted in 2015.