It has been 37 years since the first Back to the Future film was released

Back to the Future legends Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have reunited 37 years after the film’s release, much to the delight of film fans everywhere.

The time travelling duo played the roles of high school student Marty McFly (Fox) and the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Lloyd) in the classic 1985 film.

The footage and photos of the pair left fans emotional and filled with nostalgia. This is everything you need to know about what happened at Comic Con - and where the cast of Back to the Future are now.

What is Back to the Future?

Back to the Future is an American science fiction film which was first released in 1985. Set in the same year as its release, it follows the story of popular high school student Marty McFly and his scientist friend Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown.

At the beginning of the film, Doc Brown unveils a time machine that he has built from a modified DeLorean, which is powered by the radioactive element plutonium - which he had stolen from a group of Libyan terrorists.

Doc reveals to Marty that he can take them back in time by 30 years and inputs a destination time of 1955, the day he first came up with the idea of a time machine. Whilst the pair are preparing to make their journey, the Libyan terrorists arrive on the scene and shoot Doc Brown, with McFly fleeing in the time machine and taking himself back to 1955.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future (Photo: Universal Pictures)

As McFly arrives in the 1950s he realises he doesn’t have a supply of plutonium to return. During his time in the past, McFly inadvertently comes across his parents Lorraine and George McFly during their high school years.

Later on in the film, it becomes apparent that Marty has altered the course of history and has prevented the moment that his parents first fall in love, putting his very existence into jeopardy, for if his parents don’t fall in love, they don’t get married and have kids, and if they don’t do that, then no Marty.

Marty later reunites with a past version of Doc Brown in order to find a way back to his home in the 1980s. But before he can make his way back to the future, the high school student is also faced with the task of rekindling his parents’ relationship to prevent himself from being wiped out of existence.

Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox at the premiere of the film ‘Back to the Future’, , 3rd December 1985. (Getty Images)

The first Back to the Future film achieved critical acclaim at the cinemas and became an international phenomenon around the world. The first film was the highest grossing movie of 1985 and its success led to two sequels, Back to the Future part III (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990).

Where is Michael J Fox now?

Michael J Fox enjoyed a sustained period of success in the 1980s and alongside his role in Back to the Future, Fox also starred in popular films such as Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success and Casualties of War.

In 1998, Fox publicly revealed for the first time that he had been diagnosed in 1991 with Parkinson’s disease. Since his diagnosis Fox has become a huge advocate for finding a cure and he founded the Michael J.Fox Foundation in 2000.

Michael J. Fox at New York Comic Con (Getty Images)

Since his diagnosis Fox has reduced his activities and has been less active in film roles. He voiced the lead roles in the Stuart Little films from 1999-2005 and also did voice roles in a number of other films such as Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Fox retired in 2020 due to his declining health problems.

Where is Christopher Lloyd now?

Christopher Lloyd was already a household name before he featured in Back to The Future, having made his cinematic debut in the famous psychological drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in 1975.

Christopher Lloyd has enjoyed a successful acting career (Getty Images)

Following his success in Back to the Future, Lloyd appeared as Uncle Fester in the supernatural comedy The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values.

The 83-year old has enjoyed an incredibly successful career and still works as an actor today. He is currently the voice of the villain Hacker in the American kids series Cyberchase and recently starred in the 2022 film Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

What happened during the Back to the Future reunion?

Fox and Lloyd were reunited at New York comic con on Sunday 9 October and spoke on a panel where they reflected on The Back to the Future franchise and its legacy.

The duo claimed that they had an instant chemistry when recording the trilogy, with Fox stating: “The best part of this movie was working with Chris.”