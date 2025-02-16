What does Bafta stand for? Are the awards made of gold?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tonight is the Bafta awards, which will be shown on BBC One and hosted by David Tennant.

As ever, the cream of the crop of this year’s films will do battle for the prices, with strong showings expected from The Brutalist, Anora, Emilia Perez and Conclave - and the results will give an indication of where Oscar success may lie next month. Here are the answers to a few questions that may arise.

What does Bafta stand for?

Bafta stands for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. It is an independent arts charity that not only runs the awards but represents and supports people working in the arts in Britain. It was founded in 1947 when the British Film Academy and the Guild of Television Producers and Directors amalgamated.

Why are Bafta awards shaped like a face?

The Bafta awards is shaped like a theatrical mask, such as have been used throughout time, going back to Ancient Greece. While they were used to denote characters, another school of thought says that they were also useful for amplifying actors’ voices during performances.

The original Bafta trophy, which was used in 1955 for the first time, was a solid bronze statue of Britannia, the female personification of Britain, holding a reel of film.

The current design was introduced in 1976, and was created by ​​American sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe. It was changed to make sure that that Bafta did not appear to be focused only on film.

Are the Bafta awards made of gold?

No. They are bronze - and not gold-plated. It is made of bronze, plated with nickel and weighs about 3.7kg, or 8.16lb.

The 2025 Bafta ceremony takes place tonight, Sunday, February 16, and will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.