It’s been more than 20 years since Bend It Like Beckham was released in cinemas but a sequel is officially on the way - here’s all we know about it.

Director Gurinder Chadha has announced that a sequel to her much loved 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham is officially in the works.

She told Deadline: “I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game.”

The film starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra as 18-year-old best friends Jules and Jess. Jess is passionate about football but her Indian Punjabi Sikh parents do not support her interest and would prefer for her to focus on her studies.

Jules notices her talents, however, and invites her to play for the team she is a part of, the Hounslow Harriers. Jess's parents forbid her to join the team, however, but she continues playing in secret - pretending to have a summer job when she is actually at football practice. This inevitably leads to some complications.

It’s the second early 2000’s cult film that is getting a second outing, as Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have recently been spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel was announced last July, almost 20 years after original film became rom-com classic

So, what do we know about the film so far, will Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra return and when will it be released? Here’s all you need to know.

What will the Bend It Like Beckham sequel be about?

So far, little information is available about the sequel so we don’t know exactly what the storyline of the new film will be.

Filmmaker Gurinder told Deadline earlier this month: “I didn’t want to do anything (in the last 23 years since the first film was released) because I didn’t have a story. And then I came up with a great story, really super-cool story. So now I’m inspired.

“Literally came up with it just about a month ago. It’s my very clear wish to bring the characters back very,very soon.Women’s football is more competitive ,more exciting, and more global than ever. It is an honour for me to be a small part of it.”

Gurinder added that she has been considering the prospect of a follow-up feature or television drama for two years and has been encouraged by the phenomenal increase in worldwide support for women’s football in recent years.

Will Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra star in the Bend It Like Beckham sequel?

Gurinder told Deadline that Keira and Parminder, along with other members of the original cast including Archie Panjabi, Juliet Stevenson, “are aware that a sequel is being developed, but they obviously want to see a script before they commit. “I’m pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back,” she told the publication.

She added: “Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it. I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes.”

When will the Bend It Like Beckham film be released?

Gurinder said the hope is to have the sequel ready by 2027 to mark the 25th anniversary of Bend it Like Beckham’s 2002 UK opening. It’s a key year for the game, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament set to kick off in host nation Brazil from June 24 to July 25 that year.