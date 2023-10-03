BlackBerry movie: release date of film about BlackBerry phone, plot, trailer and cast with Glenn Howerton
Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel will be starring in the BlackBerry movie
The BlackBerry movie will be dropping in UK cinemas this week.
The biopic tells the story of how the world’s first smartphone was created, recalling its rise to fame and dramatic crash to obscurity. In the 2000s, everyone had a BlackBerry, from office workers to celebrities, it revolutionised the way that we communicated.
Written by Director Matt Johnson and Producer Matthew Miller, it is based on the best-selling novel 'Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of Blackberry' by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. BlackBerry features a star-studded cast complete with Glenn Howerton (Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jay Baruchel (Tropic Thunder) taking up the leads.
So, when can you watch the BlackBerry movie in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the Canadian biopic.
When will the BlackBerry film be released in the UK?
The BlackBerry movie will be released in UK cinemas from Friday 6 October.
What is the BlackBerry movie about?
The BlackBerry film tells the true story behind the creation of the BlackBerry and how the founders’ humble tech idea became the world’s first smartphone. Written by Director Matt Johnson and Producer Matthew Miller, it recalls the brilliance of the Canadian company’s rise to fame and dramatic plummet.
Here’s the official synopsis for the BlackBerry movie: “It’s 1996, and Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and his business partner and best friend Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson) are on the edge of creating the world’s first smartphone. Unfortunately for them, they are less business savvy than they are tech, and struggle to keep their company, Research in Motion, afloat. Everything changes when cunning businessman Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) agrees to join the company, bringing with him the money and experience needed to create and sell a prototype of their invention.
“Seemingly overnight the three men revolutionise the way people work, communicate and connect. Celebrities, politicians and businessmen are now addicted to their BlackBerrys. The company’s value skyrockets, yet within a few short years shady business dealings, personal grievances, and, perhaps most dangerously, the iPhone, threaten the company’s incredible success.”
Is there a trailer?
Yes, the trailer was released in March 2023. Set in 1996 it introduces us to Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin as they pitch their idea for a BlackBerry phone to cutthroat businessman Jim Balsillie who helps take design global. As Apple releases its first iPhone, panic sets in as the smartphone empire they have created starts to crack from the competition.
You can watch the trailer for the BlackBerry movie below:
Who stars in the BlackBerry movie?
BlackBerry stars Glenn Howerton as shark businessman Jim Balsillie alongside Canadian actor Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridus and Matt Johnson as Doug Fregin. Other cast members include Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Paul Stannos, Martin Donovan (Tenet) as Rick Brock, Michael Ironside (Total Recall) as Charles Purdy, SungWon Cho as Ritchie Cheung, Michelle Giroux as Dara Frankel and Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning) as Carl Yankowski.
Here is the cast line-up for the BlackBerry movie:
- Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridus
- Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie
- Matt Johnson as Doug Fregin
- Rich Sommer as Paul Stannos
- Michael Ironside as Charles Purdy
- Martin Donovan as Rick Brock
- Michelle Giroux as Dara Frankel
- Sungwon Cho as Ritchie Cheung
- Mark Critch as Bettman
- Saul Rubinek as Woodman
- Cary Elwes as Carl Yankowski
Is the BlackBerry movie based on a true story?
The BlackBerry film is inspired by the true story of the creation of the world’s first smartphone. It was also loosely adapted from the novel “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry” by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff.