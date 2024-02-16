The film follows 13-year-old Kaitlyn, still coming to terms with her parent’s divorce and the loss of her home, becoming intrigued by the world of pigeon racing. Looking to solve the family’s financial problems, she steals a valuable bird but instead forms a bond with the owner, who helps her develop her interest in the sport.

Despite the conclusion of “Succession,” Sir Brian Cox has remained a constant on our television screens; he’s currently the star of several adverts for Santander, while he also was the “villain”/host of the Prime Video reality series “007: Road to a Million” - a role he took on because he thought it was an actual Bond film. He is also set to return to cinemas later this year, lending his voice to the character of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan in the animated film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," due for release December 13 2024.