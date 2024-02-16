Little Wing | “Succession” star Sir Brian Cox to return to screens in new Paramount+ film
Sir Brian Cox, the revered Scottish actor who played the fierce Logan Roy in HBO’s multi-award-winning series “Succession,” is set to return to our screens once again. The actor, 77, is one of the cast members of a new Paramount+ film, “Little Wing,” debuting on the streaming service next month.
The film follows 13-year-old Kaitlyn, still coming to terms with her parent’s divorce and the loss of her home, becoming intrigued by the world of pigeon racing. Looking to solve the family’s financial problems, she steals a valuable bird but instead forms a bond with the owner, who helps her develop her interest in the sport.
Cox will be taking on the role of the bird owner, Jaan, while the role of Kaitlyn will be played by Brooklynn Prince, known to audiences after her role in “Cocaine Bear.” “Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly has been cast as Kaitlyn’s mom Maddie, and Che Tafari as her classmate and friend, Adam.
The coming-of-age film, set in Portland, Oregon, is being directed by Dean Israelite, whose last directing credit was the attempted “Power Rangers” reboot starring Elizabeth Banks that received mixed reviews and lost Lionsgate Films $74 million in the process. However, he is directing from a script by John Gatins, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on “Flight” starring Denzel Washington, and is currently writing the forthcoming “Moana 2.”
Despite the conclusion of “Succession,” Sir Brian Cox has remained a constant on our television screens; he’s currently the star of several adverts for Santander, while he also was the “villain”/host of the Prime Video reality series “007: Road to a Million” - a role he took on because he thought it was an actual Bond film. He is also set to return to cinemas later this year, lending his voice to the character of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan in the animated film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," due for release December 13 2024.
When is “Little Wing” out on Paramount+?
“Little Wing” arrives on Paramount+ in the United States on March 13 2024, with a UK release date to be announced shortly.
