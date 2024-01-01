Sofia Coppola’s newest film, ‘Priscilla,’ looks to venture into the life of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, from her memoir ‘Elvis and Me.’

What could be considered a counter-point to Baz Luhrmann’s incredibly successful “Elvis” biopic, Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” finally arrives in UK cinemas after undertaking the rounds at film festivals throughout 2023, including its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It marks, unbelievably, the first time that a biopic specific to the life of Priscilla has arrived on the big screen, despite the numerous biopics about

Coppola chose the film due to her affinity to Priscilla Presley’s biography, telling Vogue earlier in the year that “I've had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago. A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story. I was supposed to start this big Edith Wharton project that was gonna take five months to shoot and felt really daunting I came up against a few hurdles, so I just decided to pivot to making one film with one idea. I was just so interested in Priscilla's story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kinda similar to Marie Antoinette."

Sofia Coppola, Priscilla Presley, Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi attend a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Since 1979, Presley has been portrayed in several screen and TV films focusing on various aspects of her life with Elvis Presley, her husband from 1967 to 1973. Actresses who played Priscilla Presley include Season Hubley in ‘Elvis’, the 1979 TV movie; Susan Walters in ‘Elvis and Me’, a 1988 TV miniseries; Kehli O'Byrnein in ‘Elvis and the Colonel’, a 1993 TV movie; Alyson Court in ‘Elvis Meets Nixon’, 1997; Antonia Barnath in Elvis, a 2006 TV miniseries; Ashley Greene in the fictional 2016 movie T’he Shangri la Suite’ and Olivia de Jonge in Luhrmann’s film ‘Elvis.’ She is played by Cailee Spaeny in ‘Priscilla’ with the role of the king played by Jacob Elordi.

Despite Priscilla Presley’s life having not been made into a big screen production until Sofia Coppola’s involvement, she has been no stranger to being on screen herself, as NationalWorld takes a look at some of the roles of the wife of The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

What have been some of Priscilla Presley’s on-screen credits?

Dallas

In the iconic TV series ‘Dallas,’ Priscilla Presley portrayed the character Jenna Wade. Her introduction to the show in its eighth season added a new layer of complexity to the drama. Jenna was a former flame of Bobby Ewing, one of the central characters in the series, and her return to his life sparked romantic and familial tensions.

Jenna's presence injected a sense of mystery and intrigue into the Ewing family dynamic, as her past connections and secrets were slowly revealed. Priscilla Presley's portrayal of Jenna Wade showcased her ability to navigate the intricacies of a long-running, character-driven drama series, making her a memorable addition to the ‘Dallas’ cast during its successful run.

The Naked Gun series

Priscilla Presley's role as Jane Spencer in ‘The Naked Gun’ film series solidified her status as a comedy icon. Starring alongside Leslie Nielsen's bumbling Detective Frank Drebin, Presley's character provided the heart and love interest in this slapstick comedy franchise.

Her chemistry with Nielsen was delightful and their comedic interactions became a hallmark of the films. The series, known for its absurd and absurdly funny gags, parodied the crime thriller genre while keeping audiences in stitches. Priscilla Presley's performance as Jane contributed to the film's enduring popularity and made her a beloved figure in the world of comedy. Her ability to deliver humour with impeccable timing and charm further showcased her versatility as an actress, proving that she could excel in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Melrose Place

In the 1990s, Priscilla Presley made a notable guest appearance in the popular prime-time soap opera ‘Melrose Place.’ Her character, Nurse Benson, brought a dose of professionalism and drama to the show's already tumultuous world. As a nurse at Wilshire Memorial Hospital, Nurse Benson was involved in various storylines that explored the personal and professional lives of the hospital staff.

Priscilla's presence added a touch of gravitas to the show, and her character often found herself entangled in the complex relationships and conflicts that were a hallmark of ‘Melrose Place.’ Her performance in this role demonstrated her ability to adapt to different genres, from soap operas to comedy, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Spin City

In the TV series ‘Spin City,’ Aunt Marie Paterno was portrayed by Priscilla Presley. Aunt Marie Paterno is a recurring character on the show and is introduced as Caitlin Moore's (played by Heather Locklear) aunt. Caitlin Moore is a prominent character in the series, serving as the Deputy Mayor's office's head of public affairs.

Aunt Marie Paterno's character provides comedic and sometimes dramatic moments in the series, as she is known for her unique and sometimes eccentric personality. Her interactions with Caitlin and other characters in the show contribute to the humour and dynamics of the series.

Agent Elvis

‘Agent Elvis’ is an American adult animated sitcom created by Priscilla Presley, John Eddie, and Mike Arnold for Netflix. The series premiered on March 17, 2023. The show offers a fictionalized take on American rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, with the character of Elvis being voiced by Matthew McConaughey. In this animated world, Elvis Presley leads a double life as a secret agent for the United States government, adding a unique twist to his iconic persona.

The cast of ‘Agent Elvis’ includes notable actors such as Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, and Don Cheadle. Each of these actors portrays different characters who are part of Elvis's world, contributing to the comedic and adventurous aspects of the series.

