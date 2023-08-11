Deznel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite for The Equalizer sequel nearly 20 years after Man on Fire

The Equalizer movies have proven to be successful box office draws, cashing in on the star power of leading man, Denzel Washington, and pulling in almost $200 million each. The movies follow Robert McCall (Washington) a former black ops assassin who spends his days fighting for the oppressed and doling out brutal justice to their oppressors.

The second sequel finds McCall living the life in southern Italy having retired as a government assassin. When he learns that his new friends are under the control of a local crime boss, McCall decides to put his experience to good use as he takes on the mafia.

The Equalizer 3 sees Washington team up with Dakota Fanning, whom he last starred alongside in 2004, on the set of crime thriller Man on Fire. In the film, Washington played a former CIA operative whilst Fanning, aged nine at the time, was the young girl he was determined to protect.

With The Equalizer 3, Fanning, now 29, plays a CIA operative herself, and is also working on undermining mafia control in Italy.

The first two Equlaizer movies were set in Boston and filmed on location, but the setting has moved 4,000 miles away to Italy’s Amalfi Coast for the third instalment, with production taking place there late last year.

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3

Who is in the cast of The Equalizer 3?

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning as a CIA agent

Sonia Ammar as Chiara

David Denman in an unknown role

Eugenio Mastrandrea in an unknown role

Gaia Scodellaro in an unknown role

Andrea Scarduzio in an unknown role

What is the age rating for The Equalizer 3?

The first two Equalizer films were rated 18 in the UK (R in the US) due to the mature content of the movies. Both instalments contain brutal bloody violence throughout, strong language, and some drug content.

The Equalizer 3 has not yet been officially rated, but it is understood that it will receive an 18 rating. The trailer, released in May featured plenty of strong violence, and action franchises generally get more violent with each instalment.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington reunite in The Equalizer 3

Is there a trailer for The Equalizer 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Equalizer 3 release date?

The Equalizer 3 will be released in the UK exclusively in cinemas on 1 September 2023. It is not currently slated for release on any streaming platforms.

Where can you watch the Equalizer 1 and 2?