Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle star in Noah Baumbach’s new adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, coming to Netflix this December

White Noise, a new Noah Baumbach movie, is coming to Netflix on Friday 30 December.

The film, which stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a suburban couple in the 1980s, is based on the book of the same name by Don DeLillo.

Here’s everything you need to know about White Noise.

What’s it about?

White Noise is an absurdist comedy about a college professor forced to evacuate his family when a nearby train crash releases noxious smoke above their town. The “Airbourne Toxic Event” disrupts their comfortable lives, and forces them to grapple with their mortality.

The official Netflix synopsis describes the film as “at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic”, and goes on to explain that “White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Who stars in White Noise?

Adam Driver as Jack, Greta Gerwig as Babette, and Don Cheadle as Murray in White Noise, pushing a shopping trolley round a supermarket (Credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix)

Adam Driver plays Prof. Jack Gladney, a professor of “Hitler studies”. Driver is best known for roles in films like Marriage Story, Silence, and House of Gucci, though you’ll of course likely also recognise him from Girls and the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. He can next be seen in action movie 65.

Greta Gerwig plays Babette Gladney, Jack’s fourth wife. As an actor, you might know Gerwig from roles in Frances Ha or Mistress America; more recently, Gerwig has received much acclaim as the director of films like Lady Bird and Little Women.

Don Cheadle plays Prof. Murray Siskind, a coworker of Gladney’s. Cheadle is best known for films like Hotel Rwanda (for which he received an Oscar nomination) and the Ocean’s 11 trilogy, as well as the TV series House of Lies and Black Monday. You might also recognise him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Iron Man’s friend Rhodey.

They’re joined by Raffey Cassidy (Tomorrowland) as Denise, André Benjamin/André 3000 (High Life) as Elliot Lasher, Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) as Winnie Richards, and Lars Eidinger (Irma Vep) as Arlo Shell amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Noah Baumbach has written and directed White Noise. It’s his third movie for Netflix, after The Meyerowitz Stories in 2017 and Marriage Story in 2019.

You might also know Baumbach from films like The Squid and the Whale, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Frances Ha, and Mistress America – the latter two both starring Greta Gerwig, Baumbach’s wife and frequent collaborator. Baumbach has also co-written the script for Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which is set to star Margot Robbie and will release next year.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

White Noise will be available to watch on Netflix from 8am GMT on Friday 30 December.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is! White Noise is based on Don DeLillo’s book of the same name, first published in 1985. It’s considered quite an influential piece of American postmodern literature, and the book that sent DeLillo into the mainstream; you might also know his books Libra, Mao II, and Underworld, the latter two of which won Pulitzer Prizes.

What is White Noise’s runtime?

White Noise is 136 minutes long, or a little over two hours and 15 minutes.

Why should I watch it?