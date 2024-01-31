When is Wish coming to Disney+? how to stream latest Disney Studios film, and when movie will be out on DVD
Disney’s latest animated feature film Wish is coming to streaming on Disney+ next month
Disney film Wish will soon be available to stream on Disney+ and buy as physical copy on DVD or Blu-ray, following a disappointing cinematic release.
The fantasy film, which follows a young girl who wishes on a troublemaking star who comes down from the sky and joins her, failed to impress at the box office. It grossed around $240 million worldwide off an estimated budget of $200 million, which means factoring in marketing and other costs the film probably cost the studio in excess of $100 million.
Disney will get another bite of the cherry when the film streams on Disney+ and becomes available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray, but it is unlikely that Wish will turn a profit, and joins other recent Disney flops including The Marvels, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the red.
When will Wish be on Disney+?
Disney-owned films generally arrive on Disney+ three months after they first arrive in cinemas. As Wish hit cinemas on November 24, we can expect the movie to land on the streaming platform around Saturday February 24.
However, Disney+ releases its biggest films on Wednesdays, the most likely release dates for Wish is either February 21 or February 28. The Marvels, which hit cinemas on November 10, was recently confirmed to be streaming from Wednesday February 7, which suggests that Wish is likely to stream on February 21, just shy of three months after it was released in cinemas.
The cheapest Disney+ subscription, which includes adverts, is £4.99 a month, a standard ad-free subscription is £7.99 per month, and a premium subscription is £10.99 per month.
When is Wish out on DVD and Blu-ray?
Wish is confirmed to be out on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on Tuesday March 12. You can pre-order now from Amazon where it is £9.99 for a DVD copy, £14.99 for Blu-ray, and £24.99 for a special edition steelbook blu-ray copy.
Where can you stream Wish now?
If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, or simply don’t want to wait until it is released on the platform, you can buy a digital copy of the film from Amazon, Apple TV, the Sky Store or more from £9.99 for standard definition and £13.99 for HD.
