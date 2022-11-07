Andy Taylor missed the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has revealed that he had stage four cancer. The 61-year-old was forced to miss out on the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame due to his ongoing treatment.

The event had been set to be a reunion for the group, with Taylor expressing his disappointment at missing the ceremony, admitting that he had bought a new guitar especially for the occasion.

What did Andy Taylor say?

Taylor opened up about his diagnosis in a letter which was read out by his former bandmates as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon read the letter, which said: “ Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor explained in the letter that he is currently receiving expert treatment for his condition but revealed that there is no cure.

Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Getty Images)

He said: “I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure.”

Rodgers and Edwards is a reference to Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards of Chic, a group that regularly worked with Duran Duran throughout their career.

He continued: “Recently I was doing OK after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years.”

Taylor also said that he was very proud to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, adding: “I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Who are Duran Duran?

Duran Duran are an English pop group that were formed in Birmingham back in 1978. The band enjoyed worldwide success and were best known for popular songs such as Hungry Like The Wolf, Ordinary World, Girls On Film, Save A Prayer and Rio.

The group remains active today, and most recently rose to prominence once again by performing at the Queen’s platinum Jubilee concert and the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony earlier this year.

Duran Duran were the first act to be inducted during the ceremony and took to the stage to perform their breakout 1981 hit Girls on Film.

The group celebrated their achievment by tweeting a quote from lead singer Simon Le Bon, which said: “Over 40 years I’ve been working, I’ve come to believe that the essence of our job is this: We get to make people feel better about themselves.”

