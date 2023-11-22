Anne-Marie's The Unhealthy Club tour will come to UK and Ireland arenas

Anne-Marie will bring her The Unhealthy Club tour to Dublin next. The pop star is on the road in support of her third album of the same name.

She will be playing arena shows across the UK and Ireland in November. Anne-Marie will be joined by two support acts for the highly anticipated tour dates.

The pop singer becomes the latest female star to tour the UK this month, joining the likes of Little Simz, Jessie Ware and more. Ticketmaster has warned of "low" availability of tickets for many of the dates including the final show in London.

But if you already have tickets, you might be wondering what to expect ahead of the shows. Here's all you need to know:

What are Anne-Marie tour dates?

The Unhealthy Club will see the pop star head to venues across Europe and the UK in November. It is her third headline tour and follows the release of her third album Unhealthy earlier this year.

The dates are as follows:

November 14 - AFAS Live, Amsterdam

November 16 - E.Werk, Cologne

November 18 - Olympia, Paris

November 20 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

November 21 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 23 - 3Arena, Dublin

November 25 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 26 - AO Arena, Manchester

November 29 - The O2 Arena, London

What are the door times?

The Unhealthy Club tour will see the pop star head to arenas across the UK and Ireland over the coming weeks. The venues have started to confirm the timings for the shows:

Cardiff International Arena - November 20

The doors will open in Cardiff at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Two support acts will perform before Anne-Marie takes to the stage.

Brighton Centre - November 21

The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue confirmed. Brighton Centre advises that the concert is due to begin at 8pm.

3Arena, Dublin - November 23

Like other dates on the tour, doors are due to open at 6.30pm in Dublin. Support acts will perform before Anne-Marie takes to the stage.

Anne-Marie's The Unhealthy Club Tour will come to UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty Images for BAUER

Utilita Arena, Birmingham - November 25

The door times have not yet been announced by Utilita Arena yet, but expect similar timings to prior shows. Fans can expect doors to open at around 6.30pm.

AO Arena, Manchester - November 26

The doors are due to open in Manchester at 6pm, the venue has confirmed. It is slightly earlier than previous dates on the tour.

The O2, London - November 29

Doors are due to open at 6.30pm for the final show on the Unhealthy Club tour. Fans can expect the show to start later in the evening, based on prior dates on the tour.

How long is an Anne-Marie show?