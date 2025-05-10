Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Swifts management have been celebrating the one year anniversary of The Tortured Poets Department addition to the singer's record breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour wrapped in December having started the mammoth string of dates in March 2023. And it was a year ago that the record-breaking tour introduced The Tortured Poets Department era to the setlist.

Following the release of her 11th studio album last April, the 35-year-old kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris including TTPD for the first time, to the delight of Fans. And that wasn’t the only surprise for Swifties as shortly after the album release on April 19, just two hours later a double album dropped - The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology - featuring 15 additional songs.

On Friday (May 9), the social media account run by the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s management team, Taylor Nation, celebrated the special anniversary on X. The post read: "Lights, camera, and smile! Today marks the anniversary of #TSTheErasTour's Europe opening night, and the first time we experienced the #TSTTPD set! 👏," the account posted, along with a video of Swift singing the end of her hit song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which is the 13th song in "TTPD."

Earlier this year Swift was crowned the global recording artist of the year for a fifth time after breaking records, selling out arenas and topping charts throughout 2024. The US pop superstar previously won the award in 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2023 and has now been named by the IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, as its recipient again for last year.

Swift has held on to the top spot following the success of her mammoth Eras Tour which helped propel albums throughout her back catalogue back up the charts, according to the IFPI. The demand has led to 2023’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), 2022’s Midnights, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and 2019’s Lover all securing spots in the top 20 of IFPI’s 2024 global vinyl album chart.

The release of The Tortured Poets Department also helped her win four other IFPI awards including global album chart, global vinyl album chart, global streaming album chart and global album sales chart. The singer’s surprise double album was named the UK’s biggest album of 2024 by the UK Official Charts Company Chart last year after spending 10 non-consecutive weeks at number one following its release.

Last summer, she made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

Chief executive of IFPI, Victoria Oakley, said at the time: “We are immensely proud to award the IFPI global recording artist of the year award to Taylor Swift for the fifth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success. This has been a huge year for Taylor, and it has been incredible to see the extent to which fans all over the world are connecting with her superb catalogue of music.”