The singer-songwriter gave onlookers a preview of his upcoming song ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has surprised commuters at a London train station with a live rendition of his new single.

The award-winning Scottish singer performed his new song “Pointless” on a piano at London’s St Pancras International Train Station. A video of the touching moment was shared by Official UK Charts TikTok account, which shows Capaldi singing whilst commuters and fans record on their phones.

As well as giving onlookers a preview of his upcoming single, the singer was also spotted outside the station talking with fans and handing out flyers.

Capaldi will be releasing his new single this week, with the singer confirming in October he is working on a new album that is set to be released in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s impromptu performance and when you can grab a copy of his latest single.

Lewis Capaldi will be releasing a new album in 2023 (Photo: Getty Images for Bauer)

What is Lewis Capaldi’s new single?

Capaldi has shared a preview of his upcoming single “Pointless” on social media, as well as treating commuters to a live rendition at London’s St Pancras International Train Station. It will be the second single the singer has shared from his upcoming album, “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent” following his earlier single “Forget Me”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Capaldi made three posts talking about his upcoming single, each sharing the same 30-second teaser. One post was captioned: “When everything is pointless, there’s one person that makes it all worthwhile.”

When will his new single be released?

Capaldi’s new single will be dropping on Friday 2 December, 2022.

Why did he surprise commuters?

The singer surprised commuters at London’s St Pancras International train station on Sunday 27 November with a live performance of his upcoming single “Pointless”. In a video shared by Official UK Charts TikTok account the singer is seen playing the piano at the station whilst fans look on.

Calapdi is also spotted outside the train station talking to fans and handing out flyers, the person recording the video asks him, if the people receiving the flyers know “they are in the presence of the king of streaming”, to which Capaldi replies: “I don’t think they have got a clue”.

The singer is also shown high-fiving a girl who was playing the piano before he arrived. In the TikTok video, Calapdi shakes her hand.

You can watch the video here:

When is Lewis Capaldi’s new album out?

Capaldi confirmed in October that he is currently working on a new album that is set to be released on 19 May, 2023.

Reported by NME when discussing his upcoming album, Capaldi said: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.” He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”