Lewis Capaldi has revealed the real reason behind why he didn’t support the Lionesses at the Euros

Lewis Capaldi has shared why he refused to support the Lionesses during their battle at the Euros 2022.

The ‘Forget Me’ singer, 26, appeared on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday night alongside Chloe Kelly who secured the Lionesses their victory at the Euros.

Chloe Kelly, 24, scored a goal in extra time against Germany to bring the Euros back to England.

The Lionesses won the Euros in July 2022 but Lewis Capaldi has revealed why he chose not to support them

Talk show host Jonathan Ross, 61, started off by asking Lewis Capaldi: “You’re Scottish, right?”

After confirming the ‘Before You Go’ singer’s Glaswegian heritage, Jonathan asked Capaldi: “Did you support the England Lionesses during their run at the Women’s Euros this year?”

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi then turned directly to Chloe Kelly, telling her: " No, and I won’t lie to you - I am very honoured to meet you. But, what I found about the Women’s Euros, watching the Lionesses, the England women’s team excels in such a way that inspired a huge bitterness and jealousy in me.

"It is instilled in me as a Scottish man, in much the same way the men’s national team gives me the same feeling. So, it just shows you how far we’ve come."

This response garnered a large laugh from the audience, and Chloe herself. Lewis just grinned as everyone reacted to his completely honest answer.

Lewis Capaldi also shared his recent diagnosis with tourettes

Fans were left laughing as Lewis Capaldi entertained audiences with his witty humour, as he discussed his housing disaster and his recent diagnosis with tourettes.

Advertisement

Capaldi was sat on the sofa alongside Chloe Kelly, actress Daisy May Cooper, comedian Romesh Ranganathan and astronaut Tim Peake.

The Scottish singer joked that he had decided to announce his diagnosis with Tourettes after people thought he was “on cocaine quite a lot”.

Lewis told Jonathan Ross: “I twitch a lot, my left shoulder goes up like this, and I kind of do this with my head”.

Lewis Capaldi performs during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 20, 2019

Capaldi also went on to joke about being the “poster boy” for tourettes syndrome before adding that it was fine because “everything works” as he pointed to his lap.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for his openness and humour as he appeared on the show.

Advertisement

One fan wrote: “Lewis Capaldi on the Jonathan Ross show, what a guy. He should consider doing standup aswell as his music. Absolutely hilarious, top guy.”

Another fan tweeted to Capaldi saying: “@LewisCapaldi excellent tonight on Jonathan Ross big man, a real genuine, honest, funny fella.”