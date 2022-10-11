Michaela Wain, 38, from Bolton is the managing director of the UK’s leading construction magazine Design and Build UK and is encouraging equality in the trade industry

The Apprentice is becoming the boss, as 2017 finalist Michaela Wain is paving the way for the next generation of women, by urging them to build “a legacy” in the construction industry.

The 38-year-old Bolton-born businesswoman has been in the industry for 20 years and is the managing director of the UK’s leading online and hardcopy construction magazine, Design and Build UK with 290,000 readers.

The mother-of-two first stumbled into the industry “by accident” after she took a year out from Liverpool University and ended up working for another construction magazine.

Michaela Wain is fighting for Equality in Trade since appearing on The Apprentice (pic:BigDUG)

However, Michaela had to overcome obstacles in a “male-dominated” field to build her own empire, including hitting a “glass ceiling” when applying for a job by being told “they wanted an older man” despite her turning the business turnover from £6,000 a month to £100,000.

After she stepped out on her own 12 years ago for Design and Build UK, Michaela now owns five construction-related companies, is running her own podcast and has just hosted the first ever Women in Construction awards last month.

Michaela opened up about the importance of family, being grateful for what you have and the necessity of getting women into the trade industry when speaking to NationalWorld.

Michaela Wain owns five construction-related companies and the UK’s leading construction magazine (pic:BigDUG)

She said: “Every single day I will be grateful for where I am and for what I achieved. I will always want to achieve more because I am a greedy gut, but I am grateful.

“I think [construction] is the best industry possible to work in - to be able to leave a legacy and change the environment, I don’t think there’s anything better than that.

“You can change somebody’s life by developing a beautiful home for them, and there is so much money in construction and women shouldn’t be shy in turning away from that. We are always going to need construction, new homes…It’s a very safe and secure industry.”

Michaela Wain with her family - partner Harrison Jones and their son Grayson (Pic:Michaela Wain/BigDUG)

Although Michaela has built her own business from the ground up, the construction matriarch emphasised the importance of surrounding yourself with family and using their help.

Michaela is one of six children, and is in business with some of her siblings in addition to being inspired by her brother who appeared on Love Island the year before she appeared on season 13 of The Apprentice.

She said: “One of the main reasons I actually went onto The Apprentice was to try and cure [my social anxiety], I’ve always had anxiety since I was 7-years-old and I used to have six panic attacks a day at one point.

“My brother, Josh Ritchie, had been on Love Island and he had an absolute whale of a time. So [I thought] if I go on The Apprentice, what can actually be better than curing your social anxiety than by staying in a house of people you do not know, no contact with your family and friends, and just facing this fear head on and seeing what could happen? If you can do that, then you’ve always got it in your armour then.”

Since coming third in the 2017 series, Michaela felt the experience “healed her” as she has not suffered any panic attacks in the following five years.

In addition to leaving The Apprentice with less anxiety, the leading lady also spoke about how she came away with a partner and a son after she met businessman Harrison Jones while in the house.

Michaela’s brother Joshua Ritchie appeared on Love Island and previously dated Charlotte Crosby (Pic:Getty)

The pair now share four-year-old son Grayson in addition to Michaela’s son Harrison, 13, who she had from a previous relationship.

Michaela explained that finding the balance is key for family and business: “It is challenging, my partner Harrison has a business in London and my business is in Bolton so we commute every other weekend so that during the week, we can just focus on work.

“It is just a matter of being organised more than anything, understanding what is the priority at that moment in time. I’m not a person who believes that you can have it all or be successful at everything.”

Michaela appeared on The Apprentice alongside her future partner Harrison Jones (Pic:BigDUG)

The 38-year-old added: “The thing I am most proud of is starting a business, loving my sons more and respecting myself more, understanding my worth and doing it on my own. I think everyone needs to understand their own values.”

With only 15% of women working in construction in the UK, Michaela organised the first Women in Construction awards to pay tribute to currently successful female construction workers and their allies.

The event took place on 2 September in London, with eight different categories being honoured including Female Business Owner, as well as raising money through auctions for The Maggie Oliver Foundation - a cause close to Michaela’s heart.

Maggie Oliver appeared on Celebrity Big Brother before starting TMOF for survivors of abuse (Pic:Getty)

She said: “That was a very proud moment: A common theme was there is not enough representation, there aren’t enough role models…the night went well and it really meant something as you were in a room full of people who really understood each other.”

“I did all I did when I was young and I didn’t have any role models when it came to business, so I really take inspiration from the next generation…those women who are going onto construction sites, who are being discriminated against daily and hitting glass ceilings.

“Those who are changing the course of their own lives by having the guts and going on to do something different. Anybody who is willing to try and make a change, go against the grain,” Michaela concluded.

On top of the seven main categories, a lifetime achievement award was presented to CIOB Senior Vice President Sandi Rhys-Jones, who has advocated for women in the industry for over 40 years.

According to Michaela, Sandy has “paved the way” for women in construction as she fought against prejudice in the 90s to set up a scheme to attract more women in trade.

The funds from the awards evening are still being finalised to help The Maggie Oliver Foundation which supports women and girls who are survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Michaela met Maggie Oliver five years ago in Manchester and described the cause as a “full circle moment” as the charity will help to re-introduce ladies to the construction industry after they have recovered.

Michaela continued by speaking about the necessity of getting women into the industry by stating that not only will businesses earn more money but also they will provide a better environment for male employees.

She said in the wake of World Mental Health Day: “I do genuinely believe that in construction we have the highest suicide rates in the UK and I think it is because the culture is on-site is very masculine, and we don’t talk about things.

“When you bring women into that environment, it helps that as men find it easier to confide in them as well. So I think it will have positive repercussions on mental health.”

Since Michaela’s appearance on The Apprentice, she has utilised her platform to try and build upon equality in trade and continues to do so by speaking on the Women In Trade podcasts hosted by a UK’s shelving supplier, BigDUG.

The company sponsored Michaela’s awards ceremony and featured the leading lady on the first episode of their weekly podcast to raise awareness and to encourage education.

Michaela is featuring on the BigDUG podcast to talk about Equality in Trade (Pic:BigDUG)

Michaela added to NationalWorld: “A lot of [the hesitation from women to join the business] is societal conceptions. It’s the lack of education.

“I was never taught one single thing about construction. It’s something we should be discussing and help people understand there’s all different career paths, not just being a labourer.”