The Scottish singer jokingly responded to fans after the incident at the NTA’s

Lewis Capaldi has responded after National Television Awards viewers noticed his keyboard player swearing during his live performance.

While the 26-year-old star performed his new single Forget Me in front of a celebrity audience at the awards, his keyboard player was seen telling the camera to “f*k off”.

One viewer wrote: "Lewis Capaldi‘s Keyboard player just Mouthed f**k off at the cameraman!! What an unprofessional little t**d #NationalTelevisionAwards."

The Someone You Loved singer took to Twitter after the performance to respond to the foul-mouthed comment from his band-mate.

Lewis Capaldi has responded after NTA viewers noticed his keyboard player swearing during a live performance. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He wrote: "I agree, Pete, totally unacceptable, will be having words. Thanks for bringing it to my attention".

In another post, Capaldi shared a photo where he stuck the middle finger up to his band-mate and wrote: "This one’s for you Pete brother."

Last month, Capaldi had to apologise for a comment he himself has made on television.

The Scottish singer was on BBC Breakfast to promote his new single Forget Me when he made an X-rated joke.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The comment, described as a “classic breakdown of communication”, began with Lewis talking about Charlie Stayt’s hair.

He said: “Can I just say, you’ve got great hair. We were talking about it outside, it’s a wig, is it? I didn’t say that, looks great.” Charlie responded with, “you’ve got great hair too”, before Capaldi reached across to high-five the presenter.

Naga Munchetty reacted to the exchange by saing, “would you like a room” prompting Capaldi to ask, “would I like a what?” causing the presenter to repeat, “would you like a room”.

Capaldi joked: “I thought you said a r*m, jeez.”

Lewis Capaldi attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Munchetty, flustered by the comment, told viewers: “the time now, we are coming up to nine o’clock”.

She added that they would be “having a little word with Lewis”, who apologised.

Capaldi recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

The singer from Glasgow shared the news with fans as he didn’t want people to mistake his “ tics ” with drug use.