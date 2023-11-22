Magic of Christmas 2023: lineup, can you get tickets, date, door times, start time
Magic of Christmas 2023 will take place at London Palladium
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emile Sande, Rick Astley and Magic Radio will help sprinkle a bit of Christmas cheer on one of London's most famous stages. The festive season will get up and running with the seasonal concert at the Palladium.
Magic of Christmas promises a fantastic evening filled with live music and sparkling performances. It will help music lovers get into the Yuletide spirit.
Tickets are no longer available for the event at the London Palladium in the West End. The venue has confirmed that Magic of Christmas has sold out for 2023.
Here's all you need to know:
When is Magic of Christmas?
Magic Radio will be hosting its annual festive extravaganza at the London Palladium on Saturday, November 25. It is part of a weekend of live radio events at the venue - including Greatest Hits and Absolute Live.
Where is Magic of Christmas?
It will take place at the London Palladium in the West End. The full address for the venue is: 8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF.
What are the door and start time?
The door times and start time for Magic of Christmas has not yet been announced. Make sure to keep an eye on London Palladium's website.
Who is performing at Magic of Christmas?
Emeli Sandé, Rick Astley, Simply Red and Texas have all been announced for Magic of Christmas 2023. Attendees have been advised that further acts and hosts are due to be announced.
Listen to Magic Radio Breakfast with Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott for all the news on the Magic of Christmas on Smart Speaker, App, Digital Radio across the UK and in London on 105.4FM.