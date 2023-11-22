Magic of Christmas 2023 will take place at London Palladium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emile Sande, Rick Astley and Magic Radio will help sprinkle a bit of Christmas cheer on one of London's most famous stages. The festive season will get up and running with the seasonal concert at the Palladium.

Magic of Christmas promises a fantastic evening filled with live music and sparkling performances. It will help music lovers get into the Yuletide spirit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are no longer available for the event at the London Palladium in the West End. The venue has confirmed that Magic of Christmas has sold out for 2023.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Magic of Christmas?

Magic Radio will be hosting its annual festive extravaganza at the London Palladium on Saturday, November 25. It is part of a weekend of live radio events at the venue - including Greatest Hits and Absolute Live.

Where is Magic of Christmas?

It will take place at the London Palladium in the West End. The full address for the venue is: 8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF.

What are the door and start time?

The door times and start time for Magic of Christmas has not yet been announced. Make sure to keep an eye on London Palladium's website.

Rick Astley is on the bill for Magic of Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Who is performing at Magic of Christmas?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emeli Sandé, Rick Astley, Simply Red and Texas have all been announced for Magic of Christmas 2023. Attendees have been advised that further acts and hosts are due to be announced.