Chase & Status, Tion Wayne and more are performing at the festival in 2023

Some of the biggest names in pop and dance music will be coming to Norfolk this weekend.

Sundown Festival is taking place in Norwich and it promises to be another spectacular event.

Chase & Status, Tion Wayne and more are among the headline acts performing at the 2023 edition of the festival. It kicks off Friday (1 September) and will run until Sunday (3 September) night.

If you are attending Sundown Festival or are thinking about getting tickets, there is plenty of important information to be aware of.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Sundown Festival?

The festival takes place in Norwich, Norfolk. It takes place at Norfolk Showground.

The full address is Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 0TT.

What are the dates for Sundown Festival?

The festival will run from Friday (1 September) until Sunday (3 September).

Sundown Festival is taking place in Norwich this weekend. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

What are the opening time for Sundown Festival?

The festival ground will open at noon and remain open until 11pm.

Who can attend the festival on Friday?

For the first day of Sundown, only campers can attend the event on 1 September. You require a weekend camping ticket to see the acts perform on the first day.

Who is on the line-up?

Chase & Status and Tion Wayne are among the headline acts at Sundown Festival in 2023. The full lineup has been confirmed on the festival's website.

Can you get tickets for Sundown?

Tickets are still available for the festival in 2023.

You can purchase them from Sundown Festival’s website and they will set you back as follows:

Weekend + camping - £170 plus fees

Weekend, no camping - £115 plus fees

Saturday - £62.50 plus fees

Sunday - £60 plus fees

VIP Weekend +Premium package - £265 plus fees

Premium camping - £220 plus fees

Glamping - £180 plus fees

Do you need to pay for parking?

If you are driving to Sundown you must buy a Car Park Pass in advance. Camping ticket holders will require a Camping Car Park Pass (£25) and Weekend No Camping and Day ticket holders will need a Saturday and/or a Sunday Car Park Passes (£10 per day).

Your Car Park Pass will be emailed to you in advance and will be scanned when you arrive.

What you can and can’t bring to Sundown

Campers will be allowed to bring a reasonable amount of alcohol into the campsite on first entry only.

No glass is permitted anywhere on site.

Campers will be allowed to bring their own limited supply of food into the campsite on first entry only for personal consumption.

The following stoves are allowed to be used in the designated BBQ ares in the campsites:

Dispoable BBQ

Firelighter stoves and Firelighters

Gel Stoves (e.g the Greenheat Base Camp Cooker) and gel fuel

Solid fuel stoves and solid fuel (e.g briquettes, or biofuel pellets, not firewood)

Trangia stoves (that DON’T use gas)

The following items are not permitted anywhere on site at Sundown:

Air Horns

Animals (except Assistance Dogs)

Audio Recorders

BBQs/Stoves:

Gas canisters

Gas camping stoves or gas canisters

Methylated spirit stoves, and methylated spirits

Petrol, kerosene, or paraffin stoves or liquid fuel

Portable stoves with gas canisters built in (stoves will be returned)

Trangia stoves (that use gas)

More prohibited items: