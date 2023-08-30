Sundown Festival 2023: where is Norwich music festival held, how much are tickets, lineup, and opening times
Chase & Status, Tion Wayne and more are performing at the festival in 2023
Some of the biggest names in pop and dance music will be coming to Norfolk this weekend.
Sundown Festival is taking place in Norwich and it promises to be another spectacular event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chase & Status, Tion Wayne and more are among the headline acts performing at the 2023 edition of the festival. It kicks off Friday (1 September) and will run until Sunday (3 September) night.
If you are attending Sundown Festival or are thinking about getting tickets, there is plenty of important information to be aware of.
Here is all you need to know:
Where is Sundown Festival?
The festival takes place in Norwich, Norfolk. It takes place at Norfolk Showground.
The full address is Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 0TT.
What are the dates for Sundown Festival?
The festival will run from Friday (1 September) until Sunday (3 September).
What are the opening time for Sundown Festival?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The festival ground will open at noon and remain open until 11pm.
Who can attend the festival on Friday?
For the first day of Sundown, only campers can attend the event on 1 September. You require a weekend camping ticket to see the acts perform on the first day.
Who is on the line-up?
Chase & Status and Tion Wayne are among the headline acts at Sundown Festival in 2023. The full lineup has been confirmed on the festival's website.
Can you get tickets for Sundown?
Tickets are still available for the festival in 2023.
You can purchase them from Sundown Festival’s website and they will set you back as follows:
- Weekend + camping - £170 plus fees
- Weekend, no camping - £115 plus fees
- Saturday - £62.50 plus fees
- Sunday - £60 plus fees
- VIP Weekend +Premium package - £265 plus fees
- Premium camping - £220 plus fees
- Glamping - £180 plus fees
Do you need to pay for parking?
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you are driving to Sundown you must buy a Car Park Pass in advance. Camping ticket holders will require a Camping Car Park Pass (£25) and Weekend No Camping and Day ticket holders will need a Saturday and/or a Sunday Car Park Passes (£10 per day).
Your Car Park Pass will be emailed to you in advance and will be scanned when you arrive.
What you can and can’t bring to Sundown
Campers will be allowed to bring a reasonable amount of alcohol into the campsite on first entry only.
No glass is permitted anywhere on site.
Campers will be allowed to bring their own limited supply of food into the campsite on first entry only for personal consumption.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following stoves are allowed to be used in the designated BBQ ares in the campsites:
- Dispoable BBQ
- Firelighter stoves and Firelighters
- Gel Stoves (e.g the Greenheat Base Camp Cooker) and gel fuel
- Solid fuel stoves and solid fuel (e.g briquettes, or biofuel pellets, not firewood)
- Trangia stoves (that DON’T use gas)
The following items are not permitted anywhere on site at Sundown:
- Air Horns
- Animals (except Assistance Dogs)
- Audio Recorders
BBQs/Stoves:
- Gas canisters
- Gas camping stoves or gas canisters
- Methylated spirit stoves, and methylated spirits
- Petrol, kerosene, or paraffin stoves or liquid fuel
- Portable stoves with gas canisters built in (stoves will be returned)
- Trangia stoves (that use gas)
More prohibited items:
- Chinese or Sky Lanterns
- Drones
- Excessive Amounts of Cigarettes (see Smoking section above)
- Fireworks
- Flares
- Gazebos
- Generators
- Glass
- Illegal Substances
- Knives
- Liquid Fuels
- Marker Pens
- Masks and bandanas (covering your face)
- Megaphones
- Nitrous Oxide and/or Whippers
- Portable Laser Equipment and Pens
- Large Speaker Systems (pocket sized speakers are OK)
- ‘Legal Highs’ and Unidentifiable Substances
- Skateboards, Rollerskates, Bikes
- Large Soundsystems
- Spray Cans
- Unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos
- Unauthorised Professional Film, Video or Camera Equipment (lens bigger than 6″)
- Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets
- Weapons (or any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon)