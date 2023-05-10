Swifties are a dedicated fanbase - so much so that '4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023' has shot up the pre-orders charts on the off chance that the singer is the mysterious author

Taylor Swift has built herself something of a big reputation (pun intended) for leaving her fans cryptic puzzles and clues to figure out - from secret messages in social media posts to sprinkling Easter Eggs in her music videos. As a result, fans of the singer, known affectionately as Swifties, are convinced that she swapped the guitar for pen and paper and has written herself a memoir.

‘4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023’ refers to a book that is as of yet untitled, with absolutely no real public information - but Swifties are convinced that Swift is the mystery author. As it stands, the identity of the author has not yet been revealed, although according to publisher Macmillian, the writer will be announced in July.

The book itself comes from Flatiron, which is an imprint of the publisher Macmillan, and is currently available for pre-order - and despite there being no title, cover art, author or really anything, the book has been rapidly climbing the sales charts.

It has reached as high as number two on the Amazon book sales chart, and currently sits at number one on the Barnes & Noble’s pre-orders chart.

Why do Swifties think Taylor Swift is the author?

There are a few reasons why Swifties are sure the singer is the writer of the book, with the pre-ordering rush being triggered by a document which started circulating on social media that allegedly came from Flatiron.

The document said that the book title and the author will be released on 13 June (although the Macmillan website says author will be revealed in July) and that the memoir contains 544 pages - 5 + 4 + 4 = 13. In the Swift fandom, 13 is an important number as it’s well known to be Swift’s lucky number.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s believed that the book, described in the document as a “biography or autobiography”, comes from a famous author due to the fact that it will supposedly have a print run of one million copies and a global release on 9 July.

Additionally, 9 July is an important date for Swifties as the date is mentioned in her song Last Kiss from her Speak Now album. Swift is set to drop a re-recording of that album as part of her Taylor’s Version re-releases. The Taylor’s Version albums come as she works to re-record the six albums she made under the Big Machine label which is headed up by music executive Scooter Braun, following a lengthy legal battle.

In her announcement for her Taylor’s Version of Speak Now, Swift also used the phrase “dear reader”, another clue which fans are sure point to her as the mystery author.

Swift said: “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

The document in question described the book as “not a political book, it is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages”. It added that it will have “global appeal and will have massive publicity”, comparing it to Matthew Perry’s recent memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, “and a little bit [of] Spare by Prince Harry”.

… Is Taylor Swift the author?

Neither Flatiron or Swift herself have commented on the speculation, so there is a possibility that the singer could be the author after all - although Variety recently reported “for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumoured, Taylor Swift”.

The article from Variety doesn’t cite any sources to back up this certainty, although writer Chris Willman argues that Swift “is not gearing up to release a memoir almost simultaneously with her next album and smack in the middle of a national stadium tour, which might count as an excessive exercise in synergy even for someone as capable of project-multitasking as Taylor Swift”.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If it turns out that Swift is not the author, the firm favourite to be behind the mystery title is that of K-pop group BTS, who are currently on hiatus whilst various members carry out their mandatory military service in South Korea.

