Tvorchi are aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra

Ukrainian electronic music duo Tvorchi are entering Eurovision 2023. (Getty Images)

Electronic music group Tvorchi have been chosen to represent reigning Eurovision champions Ukraine at this year’s song contest.

Ukraine were the winners of last year’s Eurovision in Turin with the Kalush Orchestra narrowly finishing in top spot ahead of UK entry Sam Ryder. However, Ukraine is unable to host this year’s competition due to the ongoing war with Russia and the UK are instead hosting Eurovision in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tvorchi has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in Ukraine in recent years and they are aiming to defend their country’s Eurovision crown. But who are the band members and what have they said about the ongoing war with Russia? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 entry?

Tvorchi are an electronic duo from Ternopil in Ukraine. They were formed in 2018 by Andrii Hutsuliak and vocalist Jeffrey Kenny (real name Jimoh Augustus Kehinde).

The duo have released four chart-topping albums in Ukraine which are: The Parts (2018), Disco Lights (2019), 13 Waves (2020) and Road (2020). Their latest album The Road even beat off competition from Kanye West and Drake and it has racked up over 3 million streams.

What is their entry for Eurovision 2023?

Tvorchi’s Eurovision song is titled Heart of Steel and the song is about bravery. The pair say the song is about being free in your actions, expressions and thoughts, and to keep going no matter how exhausted and wounded you are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heart of Steel is inspired by the ongoing war and bloodshed which is currently taking place in Ukraine. The song was written last spring and came after events that they witnessed at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Hutsuliak said: “We came across a video of the defenders of Azovstal. When I looked into their eyes, I saw fire, strength and steadfastness. I couldn’t imagine how hard it was, but what I saw gave me goosebumps. And we transferred these emotions into the song.”

Tvorchi are aiming to add to the success of Kalush Orchestra’s victory at last year’s competition and they are aiming to help Ukraine win their fourth Eurovision title since making their debut in 2003.