Anyone wanting to buy tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will have to register on the Glastonbury Festival website before they are eligible to do so

Ticket and coach packages for Glastonbury 2023 sold out within 23 minutes after going on sale on Thursday (4 November). The ticket package which included transport to Worthy Farm in Somerset went on sale at 6 pm and sold out by 6.23 pm.

Standard tickets are set to go on sale this weekend, with the iconic music festival returning this summer from 21-25 June. Organisers have told fans to register before attempting to purchase tickets, in a bid to stop ticket scalpers.

There has been a price increase, with standard tickets for the 2023 festival costing £335 plus a £5 booking fee. In comparison, the lastest event in summer 2022 were price£280.

Glastonbury 2022 failed to disappoint after crowds were treated to memorable performances from headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, with 2023 expected to be no different.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets for Glastonbury 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets for the last Glastonbury festival sold out in under 30 minutes (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will there be a Glastonbury 2023?

It has been confirmed that Glastonbury will once again be returning to Worthy Farm in 2023. The festival will run from Wednesday 21 June until Sunday 25 June next year.

The line-up has yet to be revealed for 2023 but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot. Fans who are eager to get their hands on tickets are recommended to keep a close eye on Glastonbury’s social media for regular updates.

When will tickets for Glastonbury 2023 be released?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale in November, organisers have revealed. Following the coach and ticket packages selling out on Thursday, fans will be able to purchase standard tickets at on Sunday 6 November. at 9 am, with preference given to anyone who has pre-registered.

Glastonbury’s official account tweeted: “Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets).”

Advertisement

Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on general sale from 9am on 6 November 2022.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Before you can buy tickets for Glastonbury you have to first register at the Glastonbury Festival website. The link is open prior to the tickets being released and is designed to stop ticket scalpers.

To register you will need to enter your details and include a photograph and if you buying tickets for other people, they will also need to be registered.

Advertisement

How many tickets can you buy?

You are allowed to buy a maximum of 6 tickets in one transaction.

Who will headline Glastonbury 2023?

The lineup for Glastonbury 2023 has not yet been confirmed. Festival founder Michael Eavis revealed that all of the acts have already been booked during an interview with BBC Sounds.

There is speculation that one of the headliners may be Taylor Swift. The artist was originally meant to headline the festival in 2020 but did not join the lineup in 2022.

Advertisement

Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot for 2023.

How much are tickets to Glastonbury?

Ticket prices to Glastonbury 2023 have been confirmed. Those wanting to go to the festival next year will have to pay £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets. This includes a £50 deposit.

For Glastonbury 2022 tickets cost £280 + £5 booking fee, which had increased from the 2020 ticket price of £265. It was expected that the ticket cost for Glastonbury 2023 was to increase.

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis said these were “incredibly challenging times”.

She said: “We're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid. The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.

Advertisement

“And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew. In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.

And added: “We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

What’s included in your Glastonbury ticket price?

The ticket price will allow you acces to see all of the festival’s performances, there is also no addition fee for camping, unlike other music festivals.

The cost of a Glastonbury ticket includes:

Entry to the Festival

Five nights camping (with no early entry fees)

Free programme

Free miniguide

Free mobile phone charging

Free on-site newspaper

Free mobile app

Free firewood

Kidzfield, where all entertainment, rides and activities are free of charge

Support for Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes (£2m given annually in recent years)

Funds to improve the Festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact

Advertisement

Festival founder Michael Eavis poses for a photograph as he checks on cows from his diary herd inside the cow shed at Worthy Farm (Pic: Getty Images)

What is a fallow year?

Every five years Glastonbury takes a year off to allow the farmland to recover from all those boots on the ground. It also allows villagers in Pilton a much needed break from the 200,000 strong festival-goers that descend on the area.

It is called a fallow year and actually originates from farming, when farmers would give fields time to recover from livestock.