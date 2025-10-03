Elizabeth Taylor

[Intro]

Elizabeth Taylor

Do you think it's forever?

[Verse 1]

That view of Portofino was on my mind when you called me at the Plaza Athénée

Ooh, oftentimes it doesn't feel so glamorous to be me

All the right guys promised they'd stay

Under bright lights, they withered away, but you bloom

Portofino was on my mind (And I think you know why)

And if your letters ever said, "Goodbye"

[Chorus]

I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor

Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?

Been number one, but I never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have (Uh)

Be my NY whеn Hollywood hates me

You're only as hot as your last hit, baby

Been numbеr one, but I never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have you

[Verse 2]

Hey, what could you possibly get for the girl who has everything and nothing all at once?

Babe, I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust (Just kidding)

We hit the best booth at Musso and Frank's

They say I'm bad news, I just say, "Thanks"

And you look at me like you're hypnotized

And I think you know why

And if you ever leave me high and dry

[Chorus]

I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor

Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?

Been number one, but I never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have (Uh)

Be my NY when Hollywood hates me

You're only as hot as your last hit, baby

Been number one, but I never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have you (Uh)

[Post-Chorus]

Elizabeth Taylor (Oh)

Do you think it's forever? (Oh)

If I can't have you

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever

In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever

Don't you ever end up anything but mine

[Chorus]

I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor

Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?

Been number one, but I never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have (If I can't have you)

Be my NY when Hollywood hates me

You're only as hot as your last hit, baby

Been number one, but l never had two

And I can't have fun if I can't have (If I can't have you)

[Post-Chorus]

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever (Elizabeth Taylor, do you think it's forever?)

In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever

Don't you ever end up anything but mine

[Outro]

Oh, oh, oh