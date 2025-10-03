Who is Elizabeth Taylor? Hollywood icon's life explained as Taylor Swift releases new song on The Life Of A Showgirl
Taylor Swift has released her new album The Life Of A Showgirl. It marks her 12th studio release, with excitement high among Swifties who are waking up with new music to listen to.
One of the tracks which has garnered attention is Elizabeth Taylor. The song is the second song on the album and sees Taylor evoking the classic Hollywood glamour, while also drawing parallels between her and Elizabeth’s life.
Here’s everything you need to know about one of Hollywood’s greatest icons - and who Taylor has compared herself to the original modern celebrity.
Who is Elizabeth Taylor?
Elizabeth Taylor was an actress who was one of the most popular stars of the glamourous old Hollywood period in the 1950s. She appeared in films such as Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolfe?, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, and Cleopatra. Her lead role in Cleopatra saw her become Hollywood’s highest paid star and she became the first ever female actor to be paid $1,000,000 for a role.
Elizabeth’s personal life became tabloid fodder, the like of which had never been experienced before, and she is often credited with being the starting point of modern celebrity. She was hounded by paparazzi and reporters, the like of which had never been seen before in Hollywood.
She was married eight times to seven different men, including twice to actor Richard Burton, which added to the intrigue and interest in her life away from the cameras. Throughout her life, she was also married to Conrad Hilton Jr, Michael Wilding, Mike Todd, Eddie Fisher, John Warner, and Larry Fortensky.
Burton was an established actor in his own right, and he was considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. Elizabeth and Burton launched a scandalous affair after meeting on the set of Cleopatra, with Elizabeth’s romantic life becoming just as, if not more, headline-grabbing than her Oscar and award-winning performances on screen.
Following massive media attention and the fallout of their affair, they married in 1964 before divorcing ten years later. They later remarried in 1975, but this reunion was short-lived as they divorced once again in 1976.
She had four children - two to Michael Wilding, one to Mike Todd, and one to Richard Burton. After her divorce from Larry Fortensky in 1996 (the two remained good friends), Elizabeth never remarried. She died in March 2011.
What is Taylor Swift’s song Elizabeth Taylor about?
The full lyrics to Elizabeth Taylor are below:
[Intro]
[Verse 1]
That view of Portofino was on my mind when you called me at the Plaza Athénée
Ooh, oftentimes it doesn't feel so glamorous to be me
All the right guys promised they'd stay
Under bright lights, they withered away, but you bloom
Portofino was on my mind (And I think you know why)
And if your letters ever said, "Goodbye"
[Chorus]
I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor
Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?
Been number one, but I never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have (Uh)
Be my NY whеn Hollywood hates me
You're only as hot as your last hit, baby
Been numbеr one, but I never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have you
[Verse 2]
Hey, what could you possibly get for the girl who has everything and nothing all at once?
Babe, I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust (Just kidding)
We hit the best booth at Musso and Frank's
They say I'm bad news, I just say, "Thanks"
And you look at me like you're hypnotized
And I think you know why
And if you ever leave me high and dry
[Chorus]
I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor
Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?
Been number one, but I never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have (Uh)
Be my NY when Hollywood hates me
You're only as hot as your last hit, baby
Been number one, but I never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have you (Uh)
Do you think it's forever? (Oh)
If I can't have you
All my white diamonds and lovers are forever
In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds
All my white diamonds and lovers are forever
Don't you ever end up anything but mine
I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor
Tell me for real, do you think it's forever?
Been number one, but I never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have (If I can't have you)
Be my NY when Hollywood hates me
You're only as hot as your last hit, baby
Been number one, but l never had two
And I can't have fun if I can't have (If I can't have you)
[Post-Chorus]
All my white diamonds and lovers are forever (Elizabeth Taylor, do you think it's forever?)
In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds
All my white diamonds and lovers are forever
Don't you ever end up anything but mine
[Outro]
In Elizabeth Taylor, Taylor draws parallels between herself and the Hollywood icon. She uses images of “white diamonds” and “Cartier” to evoke Elizabeth’s timeless glamour as part of the ‘showgirl’ theme, as well as making personal references to her life.
She mentions Portofino, which has deep connections to Elizabeth and was where she spent much of her time (the actress spent four of her honeymoons in the Italian village), and the Hotel Plaza Athénée, the Paris setting where Elizabeth and Richard Burton, who many believed to be her true soulmate, often stayed.
Taylor also mentions she would “cry my eyes violet”, which is an obvious nod to the actress who was famed for her sultry stare. The shade of Elizabeth’s eyes were often referred to as “violet” due to the specific shade of piercing blue.
As one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in the world right now, Taylor can easily relate to the star. Both women have been scrutinised in the media for their romantic life (“All the white diamonds and lovers are forever in the papers, on the screen, and in their minds”) - Taylor is obviously feeling an affinity with the glamourous actress in this respect. She may also be drawing comparison between her highly-publicised romance with her now-fiancé Travis Kelce, with that of Elizabeth and Richard.
It’s worth noting also that Richard Burton famously played Hamlet on stage in 1964. Taylor Swift references the classic Shakespeare play in her other new song The Fate Of Ophelia.