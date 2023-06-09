Download Festival attendees have been warned that thunderstorms could hit the event this weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather alerts for Donington Park, the Leicestershire venue for the festival. It comes as heat health warnings have been put in place for parts of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Current forecasts due not show thunderstorms actually hitting the festival grounds, but the warnings are in place for Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 June).

Here is all you need to know:

What weather warnings are in place for Download Festival?

The Met Office has issued two yellow alerts for Donington Park over the weekend. The first is for thunderstorms and it is in force from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

On its website, the forecaster explains: "Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.

A second alert also from thunderstorms is in place for Sunday between noon (12pm) and 9pm. The Met Office adds: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Will there be thunderstorms at Download Festival?

For Saturday, the Met Office is forecasting a scorching one for Donington Park. There will be highs of 28C and lows of 15C. But despite the warning, thunderstorms are currently not expected at the festival.

There is a chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday - but thunder is not currently forecast.