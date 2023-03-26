Purple Day is an annual event which helps educated people about epilepsy

Purple Day takes place on 26 March each year. (YouTube)

Purple Day is a global event which is designed to raise awareness of the causes, symptoms and treatment of epilepsy.

It takes place on 26 March and thousands of people from around the world get involved in a bid to educate people about the fear, myths and stigma which surround the condition. Purple day is a concept which was first started in 2008 and it has grown in prominence each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But how can people get involved in an epilepsy awareness day and what is the significance of the colour purple?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Purple Day?

Purple Day is the biggest international fundraising and awareness day for epilepsy and it takes place every year on 26 March. The event was first celebrated in 2008 by eight-year-old Cassidy Megan from Canada who decided that she wanted to raise awareness of epilepsy and people with the condition so that they could open up about the experience and realise that they are not alone.

The colour purple was selected to represent this day because lavender is internationally recognised as the flower for epilepsy. Since 2008, the event has grown significantly and it is celebrated by the epilepsy community all over the world.

Epilepsy Action is a group which campaigns all year round to support people with epilepsy and it describes Purple Day as the biggest chance in the year to get the word out there and speak about how important it is to gain a full understanding of epilepsy.

What is Epilepsy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures that originate in the brain. These seizures can take forms and can affect people in different ways. Some people with epilepsy may experience convulsions or shaking, while others may have momentary loss of awareness.

The impact of epilepsy can go far beyond the seizures themselves and people with epilepsy can often face stigma due to the lack of understanding about the condition. Purple Day aims to educate and promote a deeper understanding and acceptance of those with the disorder.

How to get involved with Purple Day

There are a range of different ways to get involved with Purple Day and one of the most popular ways is to fundraise to raise money for charities. Epilepsy Action explains that many people raise money through cake sales, wearing purple clothing at work, or taking part in a personal challenge such as a sponsored run.

You can also donate to help raise awareness for Epilepsy on the Epilepsy Action website. The donation is used to educate people about the challenges of living with epilepsy and also to help people to recognise a seizure and the correct way to react to one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By registering on the Epilepsy Action website you will be entitled to: