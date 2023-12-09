Johnny Vegas was full of praise for Richard E. Grant, after working with him on The Wombles BBC Radio 4 special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnny Vegas collaborated with Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant on a BBC radio 4 special celebrating 50 years of The Wombles. Vegas directed the newly recorded series based on the beloved furry characters.

The Wombles are a community of mole-like creatures that live on Wimbledon Common - they originally appeared in a series of children's books in 1968, which were later adapted into a BBC stop-motion TV series, starring the late Bernard Cribbins, in 1973.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The radio new radio show will be released on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Christmas Day - the episodes are narrated entirely by Grant.

Johnny Vegas praises The Wombles narrator Richard E. Grant

What did Johnny Vegas say about Richard E. Grant?

Johnny Vegas has said Richard E Grant’s voice 'lends itself perfectly to storytelling', when discussing their The Wombles collaboration.

Vegas joked: "I hid in his garden dressed as a Womble but it worked eventually. I agreed to leave him alone and he agreed to come into studio. With Richard he’s somebody I’ve grown up watching and listening to and that voice just lends itself perfectly to storytelling. I asked him to do things in very different accents. It’s not required, just for kicks.”

The comedian, best known for the hit sitcom Benidorm, said that he and Grant were excited to share the new Wombles stories with the world this Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grant also had praise for Vegas, saying: "He’s been a very precise and very compassionate director and he knows exactly what to say and what notes to give.”

What is The Wombles Radio series about?

The first episode, titled Bungo, sees young Bungo choosing his name from Great Uncle Bulgaria’s atlas. After settling this, he is ready to become a Womble of the world as embarks on his first day of work – tidying the Common.

The series is based on the original books written by Elisabeth Beresford and is nestled in a new soundscape for Christmas 2023.

When is The Wombles radio series out?