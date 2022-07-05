It was recently announced that Scott Mills would be making the jump from BBC Radio 1 to Radio 2 to replace Steve Wright

Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth will be replacing Scott Mills on Radio 1. (Credit: BBC)

The replacement for long-serving BBCRadio 1 DJ Scott Mills has been announced.

Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth will be steping into the shoes of Mills by taking over the daytime show.

Scott Mills, who has been broadcasting on Radio1 for the past 24 years, was recently confirmed to be moving to BBC Radio 2 to host a new show which will replace Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

But who are his replacements? And what other changes are coming to the radio station?

Who is Dean McCullough?

Dean McCullough is currently presenting a Radio 1 show from Fridays to Sundays at 10:30am until 1pm.

The Northern Ireland presenter first grew to prominence after featuring on BBC Radio 1 during the Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover in 2020.

The takeover was an idea of Head of Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, and allowed emerging presenters to be given an opportunity to broadcast on one of the country’s biggest radio stations.

Following the success from this, Dean moved to his current weekday slot where he has been popular with listeners.

He said: “I literally don’t know what to say, this is wild.

“Being given the opportunity to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host is a full on dream come true. Vicky and I did the Christmas presenter search together in 2020 and I loved her from the second I met her.

“It’s bittersweet because like so many millions of people I am a huge fan of Scott & Chris. They are hands down the best at doing the radio, ever. I’m really going to miss them on Radio 1 and hope that their brilliant listeners join us for this new chapter in September.

“I’m so grateful that this is happening, thank you Radio 1 for believing in me.”

Who is Vicky Hawkesworth?

Vicky Hawkesworth started her radio career at the BBC in the same scheme as Dean - Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover.

After the success of this, she moved to present a regular show on the regional station BBC Radio Manchester, while also presenting on GAYDIO.

Vicky is also already known to regular BBC Radio 1 listeners, after presenting segments from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry earlier this year and Radio 1’s coverage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She said: “In all honesty, I don’t think there are words that can live up to how incredibly excited I am. I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can’t wait to get going.

“I feel extremely honoured to be in this position, Scott and Chris are the best that radio has to offer, a phenomenal team that have kept me laughing and smiling over the years and it’s privilege to follow after them.”

What slot will Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth be taking over?

Dean and Vicky are due to take over the Scott Mills daytime slot, which airs from Monday to Thursday at 1pm until 3:30pm.

They are due to launch their new show on Monday 5 September and the show will be the first weekday show to move out of the London studio.

Dean and Vicky will be broadcasting from Salford’s Media City, as part of the new Across The UK scheme launched by the BBC to move jobs outside of the capital.

Scott Mills’ last show will air in August.

What other changes are coming to BBC Radio 1?

With Dean and Vicky moving to the new space, replacements have been announced for their previous shows.

Katie Thistledown will replace Dean’s weekend show, while also continuing to present Radio 1’s Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look on Sunday evenings alongside Vick Hope.

Nat O’Leary will be introducing a brand-new show on Sunday mornings from 11am until 1pm called Radio 1 00s.

Katie Thistledown (left) and Nat O’Leary (right) will also be joining the station. (Credit BBC)

Alongside the announcement of the new hosts and schedule, other changes are coming to BBC Radio 1.

After leaving the station, Scott Mills will also vacate The Official Slot slot he has hosted since 2018.