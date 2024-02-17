Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC three part drama series The Way, starring and directed by Welsh actor Michael Sheen, follows a family who are forced to go on the run when a strike at Port Talbot Steelworks sparks a revolution.

Sheen, who is known for sitcom Staged and Prime fantasy drama Good Omens and is currently starring in National Theatre production Nye, plays Denny Driscoll, the father of Geoff, a steelworker who is caught up in the strike.

The estranged Driscoll family must reunite in the midst of a sudden wave of civil unrest that causes chaos across Wales, forcing the Driscolls to go on the run. As authorities fear that the unrest will spread to England, a local lockdown is enforced making strikers even angrier, as tensions mount and further violence threatens to erupt.

Is there a trailer for The Way?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of The Way?

Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll

Luke Evans as Hogwood

Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll

Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll

Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll

Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll

Teilo James Le Masurier as Rhys Driscoll

Maja Laskowska as Anna

Tom Cullen as Jack Price

Mark Lewis Jones as Glynn

Aneurin Barnard as Dan

David K.S. Tse as Mr. Kwan

Danny Sapani

Paul Rhys

Erin Richards

Catherine Ayers

Jonathan Nefydd

Matthew Aubrey

Andria Doherty

Derek Hutchinson

Georgia Tennant

Civil unrest in Port Talbot in BBC drama series The Way

Where was The Way filmed?

Filming on the series began in Monmouth in the south of Wales in May 2023. However, the majority of the series was filmed on location at Port Talbot, west of Monmouth.

Sheen came on board to direct the series when he learned that it would be set and shot in Port Talbot, the town where he grew up and went to school. Other acting legends who hail from Port Talbot include Richard Burton and Anthony Hopkins.

Other projects filmed in Port Talbot include historical drama series Da Vinci's Demons, 2018 fantasy horror film Apostle, several episodes of Doctor Who and The Sarah Jane Adventures, and comedy drama Once Chance.

When is the release date of The Way?

