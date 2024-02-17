BBC The Way: drama series cast with Michael Sheen and Luke Evans, trailer, filming locations, and release date
BBC three part drama series The Way, starring and directed by Welsh actor Michael Sheen, follows a family who are forced to go on the run when a strike at Port Talbot Steelworks sparks a revolution.
Sheen, who is known for sitcom Staged and Prime fantasy drama Good Omens and is currently starring in National Theatre production Nye, plays Denny Driscoll, the father of Geoff, a steelworker who is caught up in the strike.
The estranged Driscoll family must reunite in the midst of a sudden wave of civil unrest that causes chaos across Wales, forcing the Driscolls to go on the run. As authorities fear that the unrest will spread to England, a local lockdown is enforced making strikers even angrier, as tensions mount and further violence threatens to erupt.
Is there a trailer for The Way?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of The Way?
- Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll
- Luke Evans as Hogwood
- Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll
- Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll
- Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll
- Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll
- Teilo James Le Masurier as Rhys Driscoll
- Maja Laskowska as Anna
- Tom Cullen as Jack Price
- Mark Lewis Jones as Glynn
- Aneurin Barnard as Dan
- David K.S. Tse as Mr. Kwan
- Danny Sapani
- Paul Rhys
- Erin Richards
- Catherine Ayers
- Jonathan Nefydd
- Matthew Aubrey
- Andria Doherty
- Derek Hutchinson
- Georgia Tennant
Where was The Way filmed?
Filming on the series began in Monmouth in the south of Wales in May 2023. However, the majority of the series was filmed on location at Port Talbot, west of Monmouth.
Sheen came on board to direct the series when he learned that it would be set and shot in Port Talbot, the town where he grew up and went to school. Other acting legends who hail from Port Talbot include Richard Burton and Anthony Hopkins.
Other projects filmed in Port Talbot include historical drama series Da Vinci's Demons, 2018 fantasy horror film Apostle, several episodes of Doctor Who and The Sarah Jane Adventures, and comedy drama Once Chance.
When is the release date of The Way?
The first episode of The Way will air on Monday February 19 at 9pm on BBC One. There are three episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.
