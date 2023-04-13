Bonnie Tyler appears on This Morning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her hit single Total Eclipse of the Heart

Bonnie Tyler was accused of miming during her performance on This Morning. (Getty Images)

Music icon Bonnie Tyler has responded to fans after she was accused of miming her hit single Total Eclipse Of The Heart during a performance on This Morning.

The Welsh singer appeared on the ITV programme on Wednesday 12 April to discuss her new memoir with presenters Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson. The occasion also marked the 40th anniversary of her chart topping hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart which she performed at the end of the show.

Prior to the performance she told the presenters that she never gets “bored of singing” the iconic hit. Yet just moments later things took a turn and fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment as it appeared that Tyler had been miming the song.

But how did fans react to Tyler’s performance on This Morning and how has the singer responded to the criticism?

How did fans react to the performance by Bonnie Tyler?

Bonnie Tyler’s performance of Total Eclipse of the Heart divided the opinion of This Morning viewers and many took to Twitter to express their disappointment after she appeared to mime the lyrics to her chart-topping hit.

One person tweeted: “Bonnie Tyler can sing unfortunately she can’t mime.”

Another fan added: “One of the best voices and she’s miming. That’s so disappointing.”

However, some fans came to the defence of Tyler after her performance.

One user tweeted: “Leave Bonnie Tyler alone. She has been singing that song for 40 years straight and he couldn’t be bothered to sing it today.”

Another commented: “Love Bonnie Tyler. What a character. Still on the road living her best life. Tune!”

How has Bonnie Tyler responded?

Bonnie Tyler explained on Twitter that she was suffering from a cold during her performance on This Morning and tweeted: “A cold is a singer’s worst enemy, but hoping to be on the mend real soon.”

A statement from Tyler’s manager added: “Bonnie is incredibly disappointed that she had to lip sync on ITV’s This Morning today. She woke up with a terribly bad sore throat, which was obviously from her speaking voice during the interview, and at rehearsals it was clear she couldn’t sing today. So rather than let TV and her fans down at the last moment she decided to mime instead.”

When was Total Eclipse of the Heart released?

Total Eclipse of the Heart is a song which was released by Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler in 1983 as part of her fifth studio album Faster Than the Speed of Night.

The song was the fifth best selling single in 1983 in the United Kingdom and it was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

