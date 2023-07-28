Charlene McKennna and Barry Ward star in Clean Sweep, a new Irish crime thriller starting this weekend on BBC Four

Clean Sweep, a new Irish crime thriller, is set to begin this weekend on BBC Four.

The series, which stars Charlene McKennna and Barry Ward, follows a seemingly ordinary housewife who murders someone to keep a secret – a secret that becomes much harder to keep hidden when her Garda detective husband is assigned to investigate the case.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clean Sweep ahead of its television debut.

What is Clean Sweep about?

According to the official BBC Four synopsis, Clean Sweep “follows a seemingly ordinary housewife, Shelly Mohan, a mother of three married to a Garda detective. On the surface, all seems normal until her dark past comes back to haunt her.”

“Shelly makes the fatal decision to kill her former partner in crime when he resurfaces and threatens to expose her. Shelly’s detective husband is assigned the job to find the killer. The pressures mount as the noose tightens, all while Shelly is also trying to deal with her unfaithful husband and an ailing son.”

Who stars in Clean Sweep?

Charlene McKenna as Shelly Mohan and Barry Ward as Jason Mohan in Clean Sweep (Credit: BBC / ZDF Studios / Barry McCall)

Charlene McKenna plays Shelly Mohan, a seemingly ordinary housewife with a deadly secret. McKenna is perhaps best known on British television for starring in Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street, but she’s been a household name in Ireland since starring in the acclaimed miniseries Pure Mule. You might also recognise her from Vienna Blood, Bloodlands, and Whistleblower.

Barry Ward plays Jason Mohan, her husband and a police officer. In recent years, Ward has made appearances in Bad Sisters, The Capture, and Pistol; you might also recognise him from roles in Save Me, Gomorrah, and Feel Good.

They’re joined by Trevor Kaneswaran as Matt Wilson, Adam Fergus as Charlie Lynch, Evan Crimmins as Tony, and Cathy Belton as DCI Crichett among others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Clean Sweep was created by Gary Tieche, who wrote the series alongside Fran Harris. Tieche has previously written for Preacher, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Medium, while Harris has previously worked on crime drama Blue Lights.

The series was directed by Ronan Burke (Red Rock, Standby) and Yves Christian Fournier (Everything Is Fine).

Is there a trailer for Clean Sweep?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Clean Sweep begins on BBC Four on Saturday 29 July at 9pm with a double bill of episodes. New episodes continue each week thereafter, with the full series available to watch as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are there?

Clean Sweep is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Where was Clean Sweep filmed?

Clean Sweep was filmed on location in Ireland, primarily around Dublin and Wicklow. Key scenes were shot in Killiney and Bray, as well as near the Dargle River.

Why should I watch it?