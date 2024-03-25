Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has left fans reeling after his emotional departure from the series in Sunday night's final.

Little's character DI Neville Parker sailed off into the sunset with his love interest and former girlfriend Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert. The pair had broken up after Florence left the island during season 12, only to return in season 13 much to the surprise of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of Sunday's finale episode, Neville was in a taxi on the way to the airport after he decided he needed to get away from Saint Marie, he was stopped and convinced to return, just managing to catch Florence, who was about to board a boat to leave the island in time. The episode ends as Florence grabs Neville's hand, with the pair leaving together.

There has been no confirmation that the pair will return for Death in Paradise season 14. Fans have been asking who will replace him, with one actor standing out as the sure favourite, with Martin Clunes predicted to be taking over from DI Neville Parker. Here's what we know so far.

Who will replace Ralf Little on Death in Paradise?

Martin Clunes is the favourite to replace Ralf Little on Death in Paradise, according to betideas.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clunes, who has starred in Men Behaving Badly, Doctor Martin and Manhunt, is leading the way as the replacement for Little after he appeared to say goodbye to Saint Marie during Sunday night's final. Clues currently is the bookies' favourite with odds of 5/2.

Whilst other actors in the running include Sanjeev Bhaskar and Toby Jones at 6/1 apiece and Bill Nighy who has odds of 7/1.

Here are the odds for who will replace Ralf Little on Death in Paradise:

Martin Clunes - 5/2

Sanjeev Bhaskar - 6/1

Toby Jones - 6/1

Bill Nighy - 7/1

Jason Watkins - 8/1

Martin Freeman - 10/1

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: "Ralf Little’s departure from Death in Paradise means there’s a big question mark over who will replace character Neville Parker in the popular BBC show, with Martin Clunes our early favourite for the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Doc Martin star is by no means a heavy favourite at 5/2 but nonetheless leads the betting ahead of Sanjeev Bhaskar and Toby Jones (6/1), while Bill Nighy (7/1) and Martin Freeman (10/1) are also rumoured for the role."