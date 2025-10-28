Emmerdale fans are being warned that tonight’s episode has been moved in the schedule.

The ITV soap will air at a different time on Tuesday (October 28), with ITV picking up live football coverage later into the evening.

Live coverage of the Carabao Cup clash between Wrexham and Cardiff City will air on ITV1 and STV. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm, as Mark Pougatch leading coverage from StoK Racecourse as the Welsh rivals face off in the fourth round of the competition.

The good news for soap fans is that the football will not stop them from catching up on their latest fix.

While the soap normally airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV, tonight’s episode will instead be shown a littler earlier at 7pm. It will be the usual 30-minute episode which hits screens as normal, but fans are being warned to tune in earlier than they normally do.

The episode is also available to watch right now as part of the early release schedule. You can tune in on ITVX, STV Player and YouTube.

It will come as a welcome change to fans, who were disappointed after Emmerdale was pulled from schedules altogether during the international football break earlier this month. Soap viewers were left “fuming” after ITV’s coverage of England’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia and a friendly between England and Wales bumped Emmerdale off the schedule.

One fan said at the time: “I certainly don't care about the football when it knocks Emmerdale off the TV schedule.” Another fan added: “I see #Emmerdale is being shelved again for football! Such a shame #itv. You could just as easily let us fans watch it on #itvx!”