Amazon Prime crime series Everybody Loves Diamonds is inspired by the historic Antwerp Diamond Heist

New Amazon Prime limited series, Everybody Loves Diamonds, is an Italian language crime series based on a real heist.

The series will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime and will be available to watch with English subtitles.

Shot over six months at locations including Antwerp, Rome, Turin and Sardinia, the show brings a major true crime story to life. Think Money Heist, except that the action depicted in Everybody Loves Diamonds actually happened.

The show stars English actor Rupert Everett in the role of John Lovegrove, specially created for the series, and A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell in an unnamed role, alongside an Italian cast as the gang of thieves who carry out the huge heist.

Everybody Loves Diamonds follows a team of small-time Italian thieves, led by Leonardo Notarbartolo, who manage to deceive top-level security with a genius plan to steal millions of dollars’ worth of precious stones from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Everybody Loves Diamonds on Amazon Prime is inspired by the Antwerp Diamond Heist

Who is in the cast of Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Kim Rossi Stuart as Leonardo Notarbartolo

Anna Foglietta as Anna

Gianmarco Tognazzi as Ghigo

Carlotta Antonelli as Sandra

Leonardo Lidi as Alberto

Johan Heldenbergh as Inspector Mertens

Kim Mousa as Fagarè

Synnøve Macody Lund as Judith DeWitt

Issam Dakka as Khadir

Rupert Everett as John Lovegrove

Remo Girone as Generale

Elia Schilton as Levi

Jean Janssens as Nadine

Peter Van den Begin as Simon Van De Velde

Mathias Kahler-Polagnoli as Ludwig Furtmeier

Dirk Vermiert as Judge Eams

The Antwerp Diamond Heist saw a gang of five Italian thieves make off with $100 million in diamonds, gold, silver, and other jewellery

Is there a trailer for Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is Everybody Loves Diamonds based on a true story?

Yes, the series is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist which is recognised as the largest theft of diamonds in history, and one of the biggest heists of any kind in the world.

The theft was carried out by five men, one of whom, Leonardo Notarbartolo, was the mastermind of the crime. In the event, the five thieves stole $100 million worth of diamonds, gold, silver, and other jewellery.

Notarbartolo was caught and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the theft in 2005, though he refused to name his accomplices. He was released in 2009 and rearrested after breaching his parole in 2013 and made to serve the remainder of his sentence. He was released again in 2017.

Two other men, Pietro Tavano and Ferdinando Finotto, were sentenced to five years in prison. Despite the arrests, most of the diamonds stolen in the heist were never recovered.

Although the series is based on the Antwerp Heist and features some characters named after their real life counterparts, the series is also highly dramatised and some elements have been created for the show.

When is the release date of Everybody Loves Diamonds?