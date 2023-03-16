Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Gemma Chan all star in Extrapolations, a new sci-fi anthology drama about the impact of climate change

Extrapolations, a new speculative science fiction anthology drama, is coming to Apple TV+ this March. It charts the impact of climate change on planet Earth from 2037 through to 2070, with each new episode picking up a new story a few years after the last.

Actors like Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and Ed Norton appear in Extrapolations, which boasts a number of both big-name stars and cult favourite character actors.

The series was created by Scott Z Burns, a writer/director who in recent years received particular acclaim for his pandemic drama Contagion – which was released in 2011. Extrapolations, no doubt, will come to seem similarly prescient.

Here’s everything you need to know about Extrapolations ahead of its Apple TV+ release.

What is it about?

According to the official Apple TV+ synopsis for the series, Extrapolations “introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.”

“Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

Who stars in Extrapolations?

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer in Extrapolations, leaning against a tree during a forest fire (Credit: Apple TV+)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Heather Graham (The Hangover), Alexander Sokovikov (For All Mankind), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), and Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal) all star in the first episode.

The second episode stars Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), while the third is lead by Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and David Schwimmer (Friends).

Who writes and directs?

Extrapolation was created by Scott Z Burns, a writer/producer best known for his 2011 film Contagion, which imagined a worldwide pandemic. Otherwise, you might know his work directing The Report (a political drama about torture performed by the CIA) and producing An Inconvenient Truth (Al Gore’s climate change documentary).

Alongside Burns, Dave Eggers (The Circle), Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Sarah Nolen (The Americans), Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds), and Dorothy Fortenberr (The Handmaid's Tale) contributed scripts to the series. Ellen Kuras (The Terminal List, Inventing Anna, Brave New World) is directing episodes also.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here, and get a glimpse of the speculative future it charts.

When is Extrapolations released?

Extrapolations will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 17 March. The first three episodes will be available to stream at once, with subsequent episodes released weekly thereafter until Friday 21 April.

How many episodes are there?

Extrapolations is an eight-episode anthology series, with each instalment running to around 50 minutes long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s unlikely – Extrapolations has so far been billed specifically as a limited series, which tends to denote a one-off – but certainly not impossible. As ever, as soon as there’s an official comment from Apple TV+ either way we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.

Why should I watch Extrapolations?