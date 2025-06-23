Fancy a date in front of the TV, watching other people try really hard - or not hard enough - to make a good impression on a date in the most public setting?

It’s almost hard to believe that First Dates has been on our screens for 12 years. For more than a decade, single diners have turned up to the famous restaurant, stomachs a-flutter, hands shaky with nerves, and hearts full of hope for love, drama, and a bit of fun.

The hit Channel 4 documentary-series is BAFTA award-winning, and for the uninitiated, sees couples on blind dates filmed having dinner together, before they are asked whether they’d like to see each other again. It’s the simplest of formats, and yet as a viewer, it’s almost impossible to turn off.

The whole shebang is kept in motion by charming maître d’ Fred Sirieix, who hopes to bring diners out of themselves and help them find love. The 53-year-old from Limoges, France, is a newly married man himself this series, having tied the knot with his long-term partner, Fruitcake, in February this year.

“Although it’s been 12 years, the one common denominator on this show is that love never runs out. People still want to find it,” says Cici Coleman, a stalwart First Dates waitress. “This one’s full of surprises,” she says of the new series, filmed at the iconic Bath restaurant. “There are some moments that are truly unexpected – even I was shocked.”

“First Dates is such a comfort programme for people, and a joyful reminder that love really is all you need,” adds fellow returning waitress Aoife Smyth. “The restaurant was more full of love and personality than ever before.”

Episode one features 26-year-old carpenter – and former butler in the buff – Conner, who freely admits he’s a “walking red flag”, but is hopeful he can ditch that insalubrious rep on a date with tech consultant and ‘geek’ Charlie. There’s also tattoo-fan Sophie from Cheshire who embarks on her first ever date with a woman, Emily, a massage therapist, and is looking for a slightly unconventional set-up. Meanwhile, grieving single dad Mike gets back out there on a date with hairdresser Carly.

Maitre d'hotel Fred Sirieix and bartender Merlin Griffiths | Paul Groom / Channel 4

“There’s one date in particular that really stood out,” says fitness coach Coleman on her series highlight. “Things seemed to be going really well between the two people, but let’s just say we soon found out there might have been someone else in the mix.”

For Smyth, the moment that stays with her is being “so proud to have been a part of a table which claims they experienced ‘love at first sight’! There were so many memorable and exciting dates I looked after this series, I can’t wait to watch them back and celebrate all of the gorgeous yeses.”

Beloved bartender Merlin Griffiths is also back, mixing the drinks and setting diners at ease on arrival once more. “Opening the doors to our restaurant is always a joy, as it means love is in the air,” he says. “Dating in a modern world can be really hard, so to be part of something that allows kindness and honesty and the chance for people to connect is very special.”

This series, the ‘UK’s favourite bartender’ – who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 – goes big on “long pink drinks” and, of course, setting things on fire. “I might have to see someone about this one day,” he says, while also promising “plenty of singing” as well as “some beautiful moments and special people. And Fred. I love Fred.”

Waiter Gerald Richards is a new addition to the First Dates team. “I have watched the show before and admit to feeling, and being, very invested in so many of the couples’ success,” he says. “My favourites are always the people who are kind of shy, and you watch them blossom during the date. Those individuals who have never been on a date before and are willing to put themselves out there – it’s remarkable.”

He’s looking forward to finding out what happened to the couples he served. “There was an absolutely gorgeous young couple, I think the first I served, who were so lovely and seemed to hit it off really well,” he remembers. “They both said to me they thought the other was fabulous, so hopefully that works out.”

He is also inspired by the older daters “taking another chance at love and hoping for the best”, like 89-year-old Derek who also appears in episode one. A big believer in romance, he’s paired with June. Both are huge music fans – Sirieix even has an off-the-cuff sing-along with them – and know what dating was like before the apps.

Another new waiter, Kyle Evans, says being on the show has been “incredibly intense and severely rewarding”, calling the crew a “family”. “My favourite episode was probably when a young lady wanted to take the food off her date’s plate, but he wanted to have his food to himself, which, why wouldn’t you? That made me chuckle,” he says.

He’s also excited to see what happened to his couples. “I’ve waited on some absolutely fabulous people,” he says delightedly. “I’m probably most excited for the gentleman that wrote a poem for his date.” It’s a moment some of us will likely swoon over, while others may grab a cushion to hide behind.

Both Richards and Evans have a pretty specific idea of what their dream first date would look like. Richards’ involves “a martini, candlelight and a great meal with a very attractive man”. “The perfect first date has a lot of laughter and smiles, with great free-flowing conversation where you don’t run out of things to talk about as you learn more about each other,” he muses. “There’s flirting and, if all goes well, there is a great kiss at the end.”

Evans, however, is all about snagging an adrenaline rush. “My perfect first date entails a good activity, something that tests both of the daters’ limits,” he says. “Surfing, bowling, rock climbing or skydiving. Anything a little bit crazy and out of my limits. That’s just me though.”

Maybe for the next series, First Dates can incorporate bungee jumping or go-karting – and then see what sparks fly.

No matter the date though, Griffiths is adamant: “If you have feelings towards somebody, express them. Be honest, be kind and try to relax and just enjoy the moment.”

The new series of First Dates will air on Friday, July 4 on Channel 4.