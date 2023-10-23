Ricky Gervais, Amanda Holden, and Martin Clunes are in the running to be the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs

Paul O’Grady’s heartwarming ITV series For the Love of Dogs is reportedly getting a reboot with a new presenter following the star’s tragic death from sudden cardiac arrhythmia in March.

The 11th season of the show was released posthumously giving the series which already pulls at the heartstrings an even greater emotional depth.

The series followed Paul as he observed the work of staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and met some of the canines in their care. Paul adopted five dogs from the home over the 11 years that he filmed the show.

He was joined by famous faces and even royalty on the show, as Camilla, the Queen Consort appeared in a 2022 episode.

With Paul’s death earlier this year it was assumed that the series would come to an end. However, the show is now expected to be getting a reboot with another star carrying the torch for Paul.

Ricky Gervais, Amanda Holden, and Martin Clunes are in the running to be the new presenter on For the Love of Dogs

Is For the Love of Dogs coming back?

It has been reported that ITV are planning to remake For the Love of Dogs, which originally aired on the channel from 2012 to 2023.

The new series is expected to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady, who helmed the show from its inception, and be made in his memory.

Paul made 11 seasons of the show and in doing so helped to raise the profile of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Following Paul’s death the charity set up a tribute fund which raised more than £300,000 in his memory.

Several stars are currently believed to be in the running to take over as the show host, but a firm name has not yet been decided on.

Paul O'Grady presented For the Love of Dogs from 2012-2023

Who will be the new presenter on For the Love of Dogs?

The Sun reported in May this year that Amanda Holden was a front-runner to replace Paul as the show’s host. She was a friend of Paul’s and like the presenter, is an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where the series is set and filmed.

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who previously said that dogs are ‘better than people’ is also tipped to replace O’Grady on the show, though his brand of comedy is considerably darker. Gervais is a vegan and animal rights activist, having supported many animal charities over the years and won awards for his support. He is also well known for his recent comedy drama After Life, in which a man whose wife has died keeps living because of his pet dog Brandy.

Another name reportedly in the hat for presenter is Martin Clunes, star of Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly. The dog lover also presented the ITV documentary special A Dog Called Laura, about Britain’s guide dogs and his efforts to rehome one who has retired, earlier this month.

When is the release date for the new season of For the Love of Dogs?