Gillian Anderson reveals she would be up for returning as Dana Scully in The X-Files reboot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The X-Files is reportedly returning, with original lead Gillian Anderson hinting she is “not saying no” to reprising her iconic role.
The X-Files was a huge hit during the 1990s, it followed FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) who investigated paranormal cases and government conspiracies. As well as running from 1993 to 2002 the series inspired two movies and was recently reprised for a tenth and eleventh season between 2016-2018 on Fox which starred both Anderson and David Duchovny.
Chris Carter, who created the original series has revealed during CBC podcast, On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, The X-Files will be returning with Black Panther director Ryan Coolger overseeing the project. Carter said: “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”
He added: “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”
Gillian Anderson teases The X-Files return
Anderson who played Dana Scully, has revealed she wouldn’t rule out appearing in The X-Files reboot during an interview with the Today show. She said: “It’s so funny because for most of my life since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been: ‘Nope, not going to happen'.”
Anderson continued: “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther, brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen.”
Adding: “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. But in his hands, I’m not saying no, because I think he is really cool. I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.” Her former co-star David Duchovny could also reprise his role, having previously refused to rule a return to the series, explaining he doesn’t “just say no to things like that”.
Sarah McCann is an Entertainment and Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.