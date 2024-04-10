Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The X-Files is reportedly returning, with original lead Gillian Anderson hinting she is “not saying no” to reprising her iconic role.

The X-Files was a huge hit during the 1990s, it followed FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) who investigated paranormal cases and government conspiracies. As well as running from 1993 to 2002 the series inspired two movies and was recently reprised for a tenth and eleventh season between 2016-2018 on Fox which starred both Anderson and David Duchovny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Carter, who created the original series has revealed during CBC podcast, On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, The X-Files will be returning with Black Panther director Ryan Coolger overseeing the project. Carter said: “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

He added: “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

Gillian Anderson teases The X-Files return

Anderson who played Dana Scully, has revealed she wouldn’t rule out appearing in The X-Files reboot during an interview with the Today show. She said: “It’s so funny because for most of my life since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been: ‘Nope, not going to happen'.”

Anderson continued: “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther, brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding: “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. But in his hands, I’m not saying no, because I think he is really cool. I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.” Her former co-star David Duchovny could also reprise his role, having previously refused to rule a return to the series, explaining he doesn’t “just say no to things like that”.