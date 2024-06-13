Great British Bake Off legend set to host new cookery television show on BBC

A Great British Bake Off legend is set to host a new BBC cooking TV show. Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images | Getty Images

A fan-favourite is due to host a brand new cookery television show which will air on the BBC later this year.

A much loved celebrity chef and former star of the Great British Bake Off is set for a brand new BBC cookery show.

Dame Mary Berry served as judge on the popular baking contest during its time broadcast on the BBC, from 2010 to 2016. She left the show, along with original presenters Sue Perkins and Mel when it moved to Channel 4.

Now, eight years after leaving the Bake Off, the legendary baker and chef is hosting a new show which will air on the BBC this autumn. The show, called Mary’s Foolproof Dinners, it is set to launch in the coming months.

It comes after the success of Mary Makes It Easy, which aired last year. In the show the star, who is known as the Queen of the Kitchen, cooked alongside famous faces like Lorraine Kelly and Anton Du Beke.

A source told The Mirror: “Mary Makes It Easy was really well received and BBC bosses wanted to make another series this year. Mary has plenty of famous fans who were lining up to be in the first one so it was a no-brainer to a follow-up series with a twist - that the dishes are completely foolproof.

“She is the queen of cooking shows, but these shows are also so feel-good that you don't have to be a fan of cooking to tune in. The feedback was that viewers also enjoyed seeing her chat to the celebrities in the kitchen. And this new series continues that - every episode has a new celebrity and is filmed in a different location."