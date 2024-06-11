Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Traitors US season 2 is finally arriving on BBC.

Need to get your Traitors fix? Fans of the popular BBC series, The Traitors will now be able to watch season 2 of the US version which is coming to BBC this week.

The hugely popular UK series The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, attracted around 34 million viewers during season 1 in 2022, with the second season which aired in January captivating fans as to who was a loyal faithful or a traitor.

The US version of the show, which is also filmed at Ardross Castle has been just a big of a hit. Hosted by Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), the season 2 cast includes celebrities such as Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Describing what hosting The Traitors US was like, Cumming admitted to BBC Scotland, that he felt “like a James Bond villain”, speaking about Bercow being a contestant he said: “It was fascinating to see what the Americans made of him because none of them knew who he was. They thought he talked too much, and he did."

He added: "In the end, he became a team player. "Revealing: "It's hilarious, I loved bossing him about. ‘Any opportunity to go, 'order, order, John,'."

How can you watch The Traitors US season 2 in the UK?

The Traitors US season 2 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, June 12, with episodes also airing on BBC Three.

Last week the cast of The Traitors US season 3 was announced with stars including Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears ex-husband Sam Asghari and WWE legend Nikki Glazer making the line-up.