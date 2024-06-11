The Traitors US season 2: how to watch in the UK and release date on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Need to get your Traitors fix? Fans of the popular BBC series, The Traitors will now be able to watch season 2 of the US version which is coming to BBC this week.
The hugely popular UK series The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, attracted around 34 million viewers during season 1 in 2022, with the second season which aired in January captivating fans as to who was a loyal faithful or a traitor.
The US version of the show, which is also filmed at Ardross Castle has been just a big of a hit. Hosted by Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), the season 2 cast includes celebrities such as Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.
Describing what hosting The Traitors US was like, Cumming admitted to BBC Scotland, that he felt “like a James Bond villain”, speaking about Bercow being a contestant he said: “It was fascinating to see what the Americans made of him because none of them knew who he was. They thought he talked too much, and he did."
He added: "In the end, he became a team player. "Revealing: "It's hilarious, I loved bossing him about. ‘Any opportunity to go, 'order, order, John,'."
How can you watch The Traitors US season 2 in the UK?
The Traitors US season 2 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, June 12, with episodes also airing on BBC Three.
Last week the cast of The Traitors US season 3 was announced with stars including Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears ex-husband Sam Asghari and WWE legend Nikki Glazer making the line-up.
