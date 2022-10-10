The England striker will join a list of star studied celebrities that have appeared on the show, like Harry Styles and Steve Carrell

England captain and Tottenham legend Harry Kane is set to feature on the kids TV channel CBebbies as the latest celebrity to appear on the iconic kids show Bedtime Stories.

This is what you need to know about the story that he will be reading, and how you can watch Kane make his CBeebies debut.

What is CBeebies Bedtime Stories?

Bedtime Stories is a long-running kids TV programme on the CBeebies show which first started in 2006, and features a range of celebrity guests who tell famous bedtime stories.

Since the show started it has aired over 800 episodes, with some of the most famous readers including the likes of former One Direction star Harry Styles, Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl, American Office protagonist Steve Carrell and the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

When will Harry Kane be on CBeebies Bedtime Stories?

Kane will be appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories tonight (Monday 10 October) at 6:50pm.

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s all time record goalscorer (Getty Images)

Bedtime Stories is on every night at the same time, and the stories usually take around eight minutes to read. It is the final programme before CBeebies goes off air at 7pm.

How to watch CBeebies Bedtime Stories?

You can watch CBeebies Bedtime Stories on the Cbeebies channel, or, alternatively, you can stream the programme on the BBC iPlayer after it finishes at 7pm.

You can catch up on previous episodes on the BBC iPlayer website as well, including:

Gok Wan reading Eyes that Kiss in the Corners

Sue Perkins reading The Pirate Mums

Rose Ayling-Ellis reading Everybody Can Dance

Cat Deely reading Love Makes a Family

Tom Ellis reading The Invisible

What is The Lion Inside about?

The Lion Inside is a story that was written by author Rachel Bright in 2015. It follows a timid mouse who sets out on a journey to find its roar.

Kane chose the story himself, with many believing that it is tailor made for him as captain of the England national football team - also known as The Three Lions.

What has Harry Kane said about being on Bedtime Stories?

The England striker has expressed his excitement at appearing on the show and said that one of his “favourite” things to do with his kids is sit down with a book at bedtime.

Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

Harry Kane gives a thumbs up as he carries his daughter during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Kane has three children - Ivy, born January 2017, Vivienne, born August 2018, and Louis, born December 2020 - with his wife Kate Goodland, who he has been in a relationship with since his school days. The couple married in 2019 after announcing their engagement on 1 July 2017.

On the same day as his bedtime reading, Kane has also launched the Harry Kane Foundation, which aims to change the way mental health is viewed by normalising conversations about it and promoting positive habits around the topic.